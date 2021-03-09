Auckland traffic live: Traffic management on Lake Rd after cyclist fatally hit by truck

14:39, Mar 09 2021

Have you witnessed a crash? Email us at aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Part of Lake Rd in Belmont is under traffic management after a cyclist was hit by a truck.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Part of Lake Rd in Belmont is under traffic management after a cyclist was hit by a truck.

Stuff