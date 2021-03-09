Man found dead in burnt vehicle in Flat Bush named by police, investigation continues

Police have confirmed a body was found in a burning car in Flat Bush, Auckland, on the evening of March 6.

A man found dead in a burning car in south Auckland on Saturday evening has been named by police as Kunal Khera.

The car was found burning in Barry Curtis Park off Chapel Road in Flat Bush at 8:10pm on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said the death of 26-year-old Khera was still being treated as “unexplained”.

Khera lived in Manukau, but police said his family is in India.

“Police have been in contact with them and are supporting them as best we can,” Nelson said.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them at this difficult time.”

Abigail Dougherty The burnt car with Khera’s body inside was found near Barry Curtis Park.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday, with initial reports of a possible body inside the vehicle, which they later confirmed.

Nelson said enquiries were still being made into the circumstances of Khera’s death.