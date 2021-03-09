Large fire at scrap metal yard in Papakura, south Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a large fire at Global Metal Solutions in south Auckland.

A fire has broken out at Global Metal Solutions on Hunua Rd in Papakura.

Fire and Emergency's Counties Manukau area manager Geoff Purcell said a shredding machine used for processing scrap metal had caught fire.

He said the fire has not escalated and is now under control.

Eli Nathan, who works at an office adjacent to Global Metal Solutions, said he saw “smoke clouding into the atmosphere” on Tuesday morning, but said the fire has since subsided.

In January, a fire at the same yard sent plumes of smoke billowing across the suburb and triggered a health alert for nearby residents, who were told to stay indoors. The fire began when something ignited a huge pile of scrap outside the factory.

Purcell said the exact cause of the January incident is still “undetermined” but was most likely caused by batteries of flammable liquids ignited within the scrap metal pile.

He said FENZ had reviewed Global Metal Solutions’ systems and procedures following the earlier incident and were satisfied they were “good operators”.

