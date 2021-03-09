Emergency services cordon off North St after suspected chemical spill

Cordons are up outside North Lodge with emergency workers wearing hazmat suits due to a possible chemical incident.

Police and firefighters in hazmat suits have cordoned off a central Palmerston North street after a suspected chemical spill.

Five fire trucks and a Hazmat unit are at the scene on North St, opposite Palmerston North Boys’ High, after they were alerted to an incident at 9.10am on Tuesday, Fire and Emergency spokesman Mike Wanoa said.

Police are the lead agency for the event and said the area would be cordoned off while emergency services inspected the area.

Resident Hamish McLaren said he was evacuated from North Lodge at about 10am after the fire alarm went off.

“I thought it was a fire drill. It wasn’t until we got outside that we saw two fire trucks, and police had blocked it off.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff North Lodge residents have been evacuated while emergency services are attending a chemical incident.

He said the accommodation housed about 50 people, who were all evacuated.

“No one knows anything except that it is hazardous chemicals.”

The downstairs part of the building housed casual residents, while the people upstairs lived at the lodge permanently.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Emergency services are inspecting an area inside North Lodge.

McLaren said he thought the incident had occurred downstairs, where the police tape was located.

He had been living at the lodge for five months, while his partner was receiving treatment for liver failure at Palmerston North Hospital.

Ambulances were called to the area, but were stood down, a St John spokeswoman said.

