Emergency services swoop on Palmerston North street amid chemical threat

Cordons are up outside North Lodge with emergency workers wearing hazmat suits following a chemical incident.

A hectic flurry of hazmat suits swarmed a suburban street, evacuating residents amid fears of a chemical contamination.

North St in Palmerston North was simmering down from the morning school rush on Tuesday when police blocked off the street and honed their focus on North Lodge, which provides hostel accommodation.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at 9.10am. Five fire trucks and a Hazmat unit rushed to the property.

The lodge’s manager Bernard McGowin confirmed chemicals were found in a room and that “they weren’t household cleaners”.

Police were still trying to identify the agent, and could not confirm the incident was drug related.

Resident Hamish McLaren said he was evacuated from North Lodge at about 10am after the fire alarm went off.

“I thought it was a fire drill. It wasn’t until we got outside that we saw two fire trucks, and police had blocked it off.”

He said the lodge housed about 50 people, who were all evacuated. One of them identified himself only as Matty K.

He said a resident had been trespassed on Saturday, but had returned and smashed a window to retrieve items from a room. On Tuesday morning a cleaner entered the room and what they found “weren’t a bottle of sprite”.

“We were initially told by the fire department that they weren't going to be long, but they went in, took a look at the stuff, and said ‘we need to get someone in'.

“They had a shower for the guys with orange space suits who were getting washed off as they were going in and out.”

The downstairs part of the lodge housed casual residents, and permanent tenants upstairs. They were allowed to return inside after the Hazmat team had left.

Matty K had been living at the lodge for two years, and this was the first time he had encountered an emergency.

Palmerston North Fire Station officer Kerry Williams said firefighters were quick to arrive on the scene, using hazardous material protective equipment as a precaution.

“Our first concern was to clear the building of the occupants because we didn't know what we were dealing with."

He was pleased with the response and the result of the investigation, but wouldn’t comment further as police were the lead agency involved.

Ambulances were called to the area, but were stood down, a St John spokeswoman said.