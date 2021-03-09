Coronavirus: 'Uncertainty' pushes Classic Fighters Airshow back five months

The biennial Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow has been postponed to September 3 to 5, following Covid-19 “uncertainty”.

Organisers of one of Marlborough’s largest events have made the “heartbreaking” decision to postpone, following uncertainties around recent Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.

The Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow was originally set down for Easter weekend, April 2 to 4, but has been pushed back to September 3 to 5.

The show, which normally attracts thousands to the region every other year, now coincides with Father’s Day.

Classic Fighters Airshow director Graham Orphan said this was the first time they had altered the dates of the show.

It was not a decision they had taken lightly, Orphan said.

“We have accepted that it would be irresponsible to risk both the ongoing viability of Classic Fighters and the health of our community.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Classic Fighters Airshow director Graham Orphan said the decision to postpone was not something organisers had taken “lightly”.

“We had a pretty tough week last week realising that we were going to be playing to a diminishing audience if we continued at a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty about travelling.

“We could have gone conservative and cut back the product, but then that would diminish the product for those that did come and also it would diminish the brand for Marlborough, so we thought better to still give everyone a world-class air show as we like to think we always do.”

Orphan said he was counting on there being fewer issues with managed isolation by September, and hopefully the vaccine would have been “rolled out to a reasonable level across New Zealand and possibly through Australia”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The event brought an eight-figure dividend to the region every two years.

“Were we to continue now in this environment, we risk seeing our expenses outstripping our ability to meet our obligations to our customer base," Orphan said.

Tickets already purchased for the event remained valid for the new date, however a full refund was available to those that could not make it in September.

An email would be sent to all ticket holders to explain their options.

But Orphan said they were already working towards an Easter air show in 2023, with work for that already underway.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF “Cancelling our show is the last thing we would want to do, and it’s a bit of a heartbreaker,” says Orphan.

Yealands Wine Group general manager Michael Wentworth said they understood the challenges of operating in uncertain times and fully supported the "difficult decision" to postpone.

The September event would have the same programme, including warbirds, aerobatics, a full-size V2 rocket and flying V1 ‘doodle bug’.

Earlier this year, Orphan said they were not reliant on overseas planes to put on a good show.

“We have spent the last 20 years building up our resident collection of aeroplanes, and there are now about three dozen heritage aeroplanes flying from this airfield, and another 60-something projects under way," he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The September event will have the same programme, including warbirds, aerobatics, a full-size V2 rocket and flying V1 ‘doodle bug’.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett on Tuesday thanked the event organisers for making the “tough call” to postpone.

Leggett said he thought it was the right decision.

“Whilst this is disappointing news, Yealands’ Classic Fighters will be back ... I’m already looking forward to September and seeing the excitement and action, and also hosting the many visitors who come to Marlborough for this amazing event.”

For more information, visit www.classicfighters.co.nz.