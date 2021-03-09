Snake found within piping in South Auckland

The snake that was found on a construction site. Biosecurity New Zealand says there is no evidence of other snakes.

A snake has been found in South Auckland’s Papakura within piping on a construction site.

The Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed that Biosecurity New Zealand responded quickly on Tuesday to an alert about a snake detection at a construction site in Auckland.

Michael Taylor, a team manager for aquatic and environmental health at Biosecurity NZ, said the snake was dead, there was no evidence of any further snakes, and there was no threat to the public.

Staff are currently investigating how it arrived in New Zealand, he said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland businessman charged with smuggling cigarettes, evading $537k in tax

* Te Anau snake solitary, unlikely to survive a Kiwi winter, MPI says

* Potato virus hits Canterbury; chips not affected



The snake has been “tentatively identified” as a 115cm-long juvenile non-venomous carpet python, but it is still to be confirmed by Biosecurity NZ’s herpetologist.

Biosecurity NZ was commending the actions of the worker who quickly alerted it to the incident.

“Alerts from the public are an important part of the biosecurity system as they allow us to act quickly to eliminate biosecurity threats,” said Taylor.

“We ask anyone who spots what could be an unwanted pest or disease to report the sighting to our emergency hotline on 0800 80 99 66.”

Biosecurity NZ intercepts one or two snakes a year, Taylor said.

“They are normally not venomous and mostly arrive dead, due to treatment of imported cargo.

“Most snake species would be unable to survive New Zealand’s relatively cool climate, especially the winter. However, a snake from a cooler area would have a chance of survival.”

“If such a snake were carrying eggs, there is very small chance that the offspring could survive, but our advice is this is very unlikely.”

Taylor said Biosecurity NZ took the threat of a snake population establishing in New Zealand very seriously.

“This is why we have a multi-layered biosecurity system that involves strict import requirements, checks at the border and surveillance. It is also why we have trained personnel to handle detections safely and effectively.”

“Snakes are prohibited in New Zealand outside of a contained zoo environment and are specifically designated as prohibited under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.”