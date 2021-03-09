Fuel truck catches fire on Waikato Expressway near Pokeno

Emergency services arrived at the scene after a truck caught on fire on Great South Road, between Ridge and Razorback Rds. (File photo).

Southbound lanes on the Waikato Expressway near Pokeno are closed after a fuel tanker caught on fire.

Emergency services arrived at the scene after a truck caught on fire on Great South Road, between Ridge and Razorback Rds at 10.20pm, police confirmed.

The road is blocked to southbound traffic from Nikau Rd and police urge motorists to avoid the area.

Fire communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said the fire was “well-involved” when crews arrived, but they had since brought the blaze under control.

At 11pm, there were three tankers and three fire trucks in attendance.

Cook confirmed the truck was a fuel tanker, but said it was not yet clear what had started the fire.

The truck was the only vehicle involved.

There are no reported injuries, and Cook said there was no risk to nearby homes.

Passerby Jarrid O'Brien said he was around the corner when he saw the fuel tanker parked on the side of the motorway, with its engine on fire. The cab was also filled with smoke.

He said 100m down, he noticed the driver who told him he was ok but was concerned about the trailer as it was full of fuel.

O'Brien then looped back around and advised other drivers of the incident.

While watching from a distance, he said he could see the glow of the fire die down.

“Looks like [emergency services] took care of it pretty quickly,” he added.