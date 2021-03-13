Girl left with severe burns after falling into smouldering bonfire

Katie Brunn, 11, fell in an unmarked and unfenced firepit, and has spent a month going in an out of surgery to treat severe burns.

The day Palmerston North 11-year-old Katie Brunn was burnt was the worst of her life, but she was willing to share her story if it might help spare someone else the same pain.

The Brunns were enjoying a family day at Ahimate Park in early February, when Katie fell into the still scalding remains of a bonfire from the night before.

Katie came home from Hutt Hospital's burns unit on Wednesday, one month and eight surgeries later, but will carry the scars for life.

Katie and her family wanted to sound the warning on the dangers of open fires in public, and hoped her accident would lead to better safety precautions at the park.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Palmerston North City Council removes wood from the Manawatū River to reduce the risk of flooding – and each spring that wood is burnt in bonfires at Ahimate Park.

Katie said the only sign the pile of sticks she decided to play around was a cooling bonfire, was the smell of burnt wood in the air.

“But the park always smells like that [at this time of year].”

The Palmerston North City Council removes wood from the Manawatū River to reduce the risk of flooding – and each year that wood is burnt in bonfires at Ahimate Park to mark Kōanga with Rangitāne.

Katie said the sticks she climbed over weren’t even warm, but the sand underneath was still scalding.

It burnt and stuck to her skin; all over her foot and up her left leg to her knee.

“My leg just looked grey, like when you get a bit of wet sand on you at the beach. Except there were bits of ash and black coming off my leg.”

It hurt so much all she could do was scream, until her mum and a woman she didn’t know carried her to the river to wash and soothe her leg until Katie could be taken to the hospital.

Pip Brunn said it would take years for Katie to fully recover, and she knew her daughter wasn’t the only one to be hurt like this at Manawatū parks and beaches.

The family didn’t want to lay blame, or seek compensation; they just wanted to see authorities better educate the public on bonfire safety.

More safety precautions, such as warning signs and cordons, around bonfire sites were needed too, she said.

Palmerston North City Council chief executive Heather Shotter said cordons were put up at the Ahimate firepit as soon as the council learned of what happened, and an investigation was immediately launched.

Shotter said there were strict health and safety guidelines around those bonfires, including security on site until the fire was extinguished or properly cooled down.

“[But] the burnt area that Katie fell into was lit without our knowledge or permission, and we’re not aware who lit it.”

Shotter said there would be a number of steps taken over the next couple of months to reduce the risk of a similar accident.

The Ahimate wood pile would be permanently cordoned off and safety signs would go up at the park letting visitors know bonfires regularly happened there.

Other signs would explain how to put out a fire, and what park-users should look out for around recently used fire pits.

The council and Rangitāne would also start an education programme to teach people the history of the site and how to safely manage bonfires, Shotter said.