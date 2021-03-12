Magnitude 4.8 earthquake felt across Wellington and top of the south

A moderate earthquake rocked French Pass, and was felt in Nelson (file photo).

The top of the south was shaken by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake near French Pass on Friday afternoon.

According to GeoNet, the quake took place at 3.32pm, at a depth of 54km, 10km east of French Pass in the Marlborough Sounds.

A 4.1 magnitude aftershock was also reported at 3.53pm at about the same location and depth. It was later upgraded to a 4.3 magnitude.

The quake was felt widely across Nelson, Marlborough and Wellington.

Staff at Rai Valley's Brick Oven bakery, 30km from the epicentre, had varying responses to the seismic event.

Of the four staff members working at the time of the earthquake, only two said they felt the jolt.

Chelsea Partridge was just sitting down to her break when she felt the shake, which took a few seconds before she realised what was going on.

At the Captain's Daughter pub in Havelock, staff member Demi McQuarrie said the quake lasted just a few seconds.

“Where we were it was more like the ground was vibrating – it seemed like most of the customers felt it.”

A police spokeswoman said no damage had been reported due to the quake.