Two people in serious condition following motorbike crash

A passenger was freed from a car following a two car collision in Southland this afternoon.

Two people were seriously injured and flown to Christchurch hospital when their motorbike left the road near Lake Brunner.

Emergency services were called to Lake Brunner Road near Inchbonnie on the West Coast 3.53pm.

A police spokesperson said there would be an investigation into the accident as there was no obvious cause.

Further south a trapped passenger had to be freed from a car following a two car collision in Southland .

Emergency services were called to Waimatuku on State highway 99 at 3.11pm to attend to the five occupants of the car and ute involved.

Two of those occupants were taken by ambulance to Southland hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident temporarily closed the highway for two hours and diversions were in place.