Hands-on construction programme to help at-risk rangatahi into employment

Thermawise Homes director Ricky Pene says a new certificate has been designed to help at-risk youth find success.

A hands-on construction certificate is aiming to engage more at-risk youth and help them into full-time employment.

Thermawise Homes has facilitated the Thermawise Structural Insulated Panel Applied Trade Certificate, a six-month and 60-credit qualification at UCOL.

It was given $312,800 from the Government’s He Poutama Rangatahi programme which would enable support for about 18 rangatahi aged 18 – 24 years.

Thermawise Homes director Ricky Pene said the funded programme, called Whakapiki Te Kaha Ma Te Kainga Ora, aimed to make it as easy as possible for students to become qualified.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Building with insulated panels was quicker and cheaper than building with timber.

For example, drivers licence training could be funded, or a van could pick students up to make it easy for them to attend classes and work training.

The programme aimed to foster connections with the students’ cultural identity, and provided tailored pastoral care.

The certificate at UCOL involved education and training in the insulated panels industry, that were used to build affordable, warm, dry and strong housing.

He said the usual three-year apprenticeship felt like another three years of school, and that was a barrier when engaging some young people.

“We are trying to create as much success as possible. We want to teach them differently.”

The certificate was 80 per cent hands-on. The first cohort aimed to start at the beginning of semester two later in the year.

Pene said the certificate was two years in the making, and had taken almost three years of research .

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The thermal panels used in construction help for a warm, dry home.

“We know it works because we have staff that have been here since they left school.”

He did not know who would own the homes made by the students, but when they were sold, the money would be invested back into the programme.

Thermawise Homes had been using insulated panel for 30 years, and building houses for 10 years.

The tall panels were slotted in to a frame, fixed and bonded into place.

Pene said it was 15 per cent quicker and 15 per cent cheaper than building with timber.

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced the funding on March 10, which would support rural communities, local employers and at-risk youth.

Sepuloni said the hands-on course in Manawatū and Horowhenua provided an alternative route to qualifications for local rangatahi who struggled with traditional theory-based learning.

“Of the 5130 young people enrolled in the programmes to date, many face multiple barriers to employment.”

Before enrolling, 37 per cent had no driving licence, 43 per cent were receiving a benefit, 29 per cent had no previous qualifications, 9 per cent had criminal convictions and 8 per cent were caregivers.

Nationally, a total of $2.96 million went into five employment and skills programmes working with 193 at-risk rangatahi and their whanau.