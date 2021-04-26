Suspicious fire damages home in Bromley, Christchurch

Police and fire crew responded to a suspicious fire at a Christchurch home.

A suspicious house fire has partially damaged a home in Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to a house on Maces Road in Bromley at 7.39am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said.

A resident attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but called in the fire service as it spread to the interior of the house, he said.

Two fire crews from Woolston and Christchurch brought the fire under control before calling in a fire investigator.

The fire is believed to be suspicious, Lyford said.

Police have been notified and enquiries are ongoing.