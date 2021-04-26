Suspicious fire damages property in Bromley, Christchurch

Police and fire crews have responded to a suspicious fire in Christchurch on Monday morning

A suspicious fire has partially damaged a building in Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to a property on Maces Rd in Bromley at 7.39am on Monday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said.

A prson tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but called in the fire service as it spread to the interior of the building, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police investigate a suspicious fire on Maces Rd in Christchurch.

Two fire crews from Woolston and Christchurch brought the fire under control before calling in a fire investigator.

The fire was believed to be suspicious, Lyford said.

Police had been notified and inquiries were ongoing.

It was not clear if the property was being used for commercial purposes. A sign erected at the front of the property said it was for sale.