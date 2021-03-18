Person critically injured, road closed after crash in east Auckland's Pakuranga

Emergency services on the scene after a Thursday morning crash in east Auckland.

A person is in a critical condition after a crash in the east Auckland suburb of Pakuranga.

Police said the crash happened just after 7am on Gossamer Drive.

“The incident involves two vehicles that have collided near the intersection with Ussher Place just after 7am,” police said in a statement.

Google Maps/Screenshot Two cars crashed near the Gossamer Drive/Ussher Place intersection. (File photo)

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances had rushed to the scene.

She said the person in a critical condition had been transferred to Middlemore Hospital.

Another patient was in a minor condition and had been assessed at the scene. They did not require hospitalisation.

Police said one of the vehicles involved had also crashed into a building, though no serious damage had been reported.

Gossamer Drive would be closed between Portadown Ave and Larne Ave.

The serious crash unit will investigate, the statement said.

“Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible on their morning commutes.”