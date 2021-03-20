Weighing up the risks and rewards of mountainbiking

Amber Werensteyn has been making a name for herself in the competitive mountain biking scene.

How dangerous is mountainbiking?

That’s a question 20-year-old Amber Werensteyn has asked herself a lot during her recovery from the serious back injuries she suffered during a training ride in August last year.

Werensteyn is not only a keen Nelson mountainbiker but she has also been making a name for herself in the competitive scene with some strong results - a fourth placing at the Aorere Enduro in Nelson and second in the under 21 class at the 3 Peaks Enduro near Dunedin.

Before the accident she had been riding for four years, racing for two and enjoying competing and doing well.

Part of her race preparation was riding some of the more challenging tracks in the region and trying to stretch herself.

On August 8 last year Werensteyn and a friend set out on Broken Axe, a grade 5 track in the Sharlands Forest, in the hills behind Nelson. The track is described as fast and flowing with some technical features including jumps.

Werensteyn says she really wanted to do the two jumps but she hadn’t attempted them before.

Supplied Amber Werensteyn says she hasn't let the accident put her off mountain biking.

She went into the first jump without being well set up and landed front heavy, compressing the forks.

“I went into the second one and couldn’t slow down. I went off the takeoff lip and wasn’t set up. There was a hole in between them, my front wheel was on one side and back was on the other and I tumbled.

“I broke my sternum on the stem. I was going quite fast so I couldn’t jump off. I couldn’t save it so I ended up tumbling over the ground, a gorse bush stopped me and that’s where I stayed until the rescue helicopter came.”

Werensteyn says when she stopped she had a “massive” pain in her back.

“It was indescribable, something you don’t want to feel. I realised something was quite wrong.”

She said she could sit up and the fact that she was able to move her leg was an instant relief.

“I just sat there with my back muscles tensed up and I couldn’t get any deep breaths in so I thought I’d punctured a lung.”

Her friend called the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter and suddenly it all felt very surreal that it was happening to her. She’d seen the helicopter plenty of times picking up others.

“It was a good feeling to know help had arrived.”

The next eight days were spent in hospital. All of her vital organs were OK but a CT scan and MRI showed she had broken her T3 and T4 vertebrae and had a burst fracture on T5.

Her T8, T11, T12 and L1 vertebrae were all compressed but her spinal cord was fine.

She said she’s learned since that in burst fractures, when the vertebrae breaks apart, it can sever the spinal cord.

Supplied Werensteyn says her confidence has taken a knock but she’s back on the bike and slowly easing in on the easier tracks.

Werensteyn was wearing a full face helmet and the impact folded the peak into the chinguard. She also had kneepads and gloves but no back protection but she’s not sure it would have helped since she landed on her shoulders.

Full recovery is expected to take six months. Surgeons told her that her high level of fitness was definitely a blessing.

She had to wear a brace for the first six weeks to assist her to stand and now she’s getting regular physiotherapy for strengthening and to get her range of movement.

Werensteyn says her confidence has taken a knock but she’s back on the bike and slowly easing in on the easier tracks.

She says she still wants to ride simply because she enjoys it so much and when her confidence returns she is keen to race again.

Apart from a broken collarbone two years ago, Werensteyn hadn’t seriously injured herself riding before but she felt that one day it was going to happen.

“Like when you drop into something you haven’t done before you get a bit nervous. I had a bad feeling about this.”

But she remains philosophical about the risks involved in the sport.

“It’s dangerous when you push yourself too much, the speed is dangerous. If you go slow nothing’s going to happen. At 10kmh you might get a bruise. At 30kmh you might do some serious damage.”

“But if you’re well equipped there’s less chance of getting seriously injured.”

And Werensteyn urges people to donate to the rescue helicopter.

“I would’ve been stuffed without them.”

Digby Shaw/Nelson Mail ED physician Tom Jerram says the overall health effects of mountain biking outweigh the negatives.

Tom Jerram has been an emergency department physician for 10 years and a mountainbiker for 20. One of the reasons he moved to Nelson was for the mountainbike trails.

Jerram has also worked as a coordinator and on-bike medic at races both here and overseas and says that a lot of opinion gets formed in the absence of data.

“The first thing I would say is that mountainbiking and its overall health effects far outweigh any negatives”.

He says riders take on what some in society deem to be unacceptable risk but the numbers getting injured are still low compared to rugby.

“Rugby has always had its share of catastrophic spinal injuries and in terms of the number of injuries per hours of participation, horse riding is substantially higher than both.”

Jerram says over the past few years the number of serious injuries among older males on both e-bikes and conventional bikes has risen.

“As a participant as well over the past 15 years I’ve definitely observed that the bikes have gotten much better they can be ridden down trails at much higher speed, so the injury potential is higher.

“In addition, there are exponentially more riders, and from a much wider demographic.”

Anecdotally, Jerram says concussion or minor traumatic brain injury is at least moderately prevalent in mountainbiking.

“I think it’s compounded by the fact that awareness and the public profile of concussion is much higher in recent times.

“If people are having ongoing problems with their mood or concentration they’ll be aware that it may be related to concussion whereas 20 years ago that might not have been the case.”

Jerram says that there are actually significantly more concussions from other sports as well as from interpersonal violence and domestic injuries than from mountainbiking.

“Your chance of having a concussion from interpersonal violence seems to be higher, and household injuries account for far more concussions than mountainbiking.”

He says it is incredibly sad when a rider is seriously injured or dies, and it should be cause for reflection for all riders. However sometimes it’s hard to know what to take away from that in terms of risk mitigation.

In terms of safety equipment helmets are vitally important. They have two main functions, to prevent skull fracture at very high speeds and to mitigate both linear and rotational g-forces on the brain.

Helmet technology has advanced greatly in the past 10 years.

A good helmet can significantly reduce the risk of concussion, and there has been significant technological advancement to this end in the last 10 years, with various slip plane technologies, and variable density foams.

“It is worth doing your research, and looking at independent testing (such as the Virginia Tech helmet ratings) It is also worth taking care of your brain following a concussion.

“I see too many riders returning to the trails before they should be, and getting repeated concussions and long term issues as a result.

“Apart from that it’s about decision-making and that’s down to the individuals. As a society we’re generally happy for individuals to make their own decisions and take the risk.”

And Jerram says there is an appetite in society for people to have some risk.

“It’s not inherent in our everyday lives. Not everyone needs it but there’s a substantial proportion who have a need for something and mountainbiking is a pretty benign and accessible way of tackling that.”

“Maybe we don’t think about it that much but in the incredibly rare occurrence where we have a fatality or a major crash that someone breaks their back or something it brings home that risk.”

Jerram says he doesn’t think we necessarily get complacent.

“I just think maybe it’s just something you put to the back of your mind. You never think that it will happen to you.”

Rescue Helicopter pilot Barry McAuliffe says percentage-wise mountain bike accidents make up a small proportion of they jobs they attend.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Barry McAuliffe says there may be a public perception that they spent a lot of their time picking up mountainbikers but that isn’t entirely accurate.

McAuliffe says the majority of their workload doesn’t get reported on so dealing with mountainbike accidents is actually only small part of what they do.

He said when he looked at the actual statistics a couple of years ago and of 550 jobs only 35 were mountainbiking related.

“Percentage-wise it’s higher over the summer months when the tourists are around but it’s still a low percentage of what we do, it just tends to be in the public eye a bit more.

“The mountainbike tracks are visible from parts of the city so people can see the machine conducting a winch.”

McAuliffe says the helicopter is called on in a lot of cases because where riders find themselves, it’s relatively difficult to get them out again.

“It might be a broken leg and in other areas the ambulance might be able to deal with it, but they may still have an hour of riding left to go.

“It becomes a quick and easy job for us but to carry someone out on a stretcher those sorts of distances would be a major.”

McAuliffe says that they deal with riders from all spectrums from full-on downhillers to the whole family getting out for a ride.

He says it would be fair to say they see fewer of the professional downhillers than the family riders.

If you look at the statistical picture Nelson’s mountainbike safety has been on the steady improve.

ACC received 290 new claims from the Nelson region last year compared to 369 in 2019 and 432 in 2018.

By comparison Canterbury ranks highest with 1,142 claims last year and Gisborne ranks lowest with just 37. Marlborough recorded 89.

Year-on-year the most accident-prone age group is the 45-49 and the most common injury is soft tissue, followed by fracture/dislocation. Concussion ranks fourth.

JOE LLOYD/Stuff Nelson Mountain Bike Club president Mel Schroder says riders are aware of the risk and investing in much better safety equipment.

Nelson Mountain Bike Club president and nurse Mel Schroder says that all mountain bikers ride know there’s some risk.

“It’s like any sport. You do it with the knowledge that there is an element of risk or injury. You weigh up that risk at the time.”

“You never really think that if an injury occurs, it could be life changing and you might be the one who ends up injured.”

Schroder says that as a health professional she sees a lot more rugby and netball injuries than mountainbike injuries and puts some of that down to increasing awareness of the need to be properly kitted out.

“I think the people are aware of the risk and are investing in much better safety equipment, and it is something the club pushes that if you’re going to race, or simply ride a bike for enjoyment, you need the right gear.

“Safety is important and that’s changing from what it used to be as we are seeing more reporting of injuries in the media and social media posts showing the results of people's bad luck.”

She cites the example of Canada where helmet wearing is not compulsory on public roads but you still see everyone on the trails wearing a helmet.

Schroder says it may be too early to see any ACC statistics confirming it, but the greater number of people on e-bikes is putting more trails in reach and accordingly there may be more accidents from e-bikers who might not be as experienced on the trails.

“With more people out riding e-bikes on trails that they might not usually access or have yet developed the skills to ride, there could be an increase in injury numbers.”

As a club Schroder says itss role is to build and maintain the trails so they are safe for members but also to reinforce a cautious and safe approach to riding.

“Pre-ride, re-ride, free ride. If it’s your first time down go slow, learn the track, take your time. Second time you get to know it and, once you’re comfortable with it, you can then increase your speed if you want to."