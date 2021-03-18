America's Cup: Team New Zealand's long journey to victory - in pictures

Team New Zealand coach Ray Davies emphasizes the role the entire team played in retaining the Auld Mug.

Wednesday marked the end of a long America’s Cup campaign for Emirates Team New Zealand – finally hoisting the Auld Mug, months after the World Series races began.

The team was able to hit a winning streak to finish the series 7-3 against Prada Pirelli Luna Rosa.

Since the event launched in December, thousands of spectators made their way through the village in Auckland’s viaduct, many heading out onto the water to watch the AC75s fly in-person.

Stuff visual journalists captured the many memorable moments of the campaign from start to finish. Here are some of their best images.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The America's Cup opening ceremony at Auckland Viaduct in December.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All competing teams were present - Emirates Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa Prada, INEOS Team UK and American Magic.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff World Series day 1, Luna Rossa Prada went up against Emirates Team New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff American Magic vs Ineos.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff visual journalist Ricky Wilson said in the early days of the regatta, he was not prepared for the incredible speed of the boats. “I’ve covered sailing several times in the past, I had a rough idea of how boats operate on the water in terms of sailing. I never expected the speed and the incredible way that the AC75s go on the water,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wilson said capturing a boat moving that fast, while rocking back and forth on a chase boat, was challenging. “Dealing with a rocking boat, 1000m lens, trying to create a useable picture... and learning where the best pictures can be made - when they tack or when they come straight at you,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The World Series Regatta was the sailors first taste at competition in the new boats, and the photographers first chance to work out how to get the best shot.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Crowds gather at Fort Takapuna to watch the first of the World Series yachting between Team Prada and Enios Britain.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team at the Luna Rossa Challenge Race on day 3 of the America's Cup World Series regatta.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Photographers were able to get up close and personal with the boats – sometimes almost too close. Always good to have sailing experts Andy Tuke and Logan Dunning Beck steering the chase boats, as they know how to get close to the action without disturbing the race.

Prada Cup

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team vs Ineos Team UK kicked off the start of the Prada Cup.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Race boats weren’t the only pictures to be taken! Spectators out on the water, enjoying drinks and going for a swim were another option for keeping Stuff’s live blog ticking.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff While one photographer went out to catch the action on water, another stayed on land to capture the thousands of Aucklanders enjoying the races.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Luna Rosa team were always great to photograph. Each day they would make tonnes of noise and sing songs as their team went out to race.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ineos Team UK shocked pundits in the opening race of the Prada Cup.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff After each day the teams would come over to the media centre to be questioned by journalists about the days racing.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Wilson said after the first couple days on the water, it was time to start looking for different shots than ones the competitors were getting.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Rough seas always made for interesting photography.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The American Magic capsize on day three of Prada Cup racing was one of the most memorable moments in the entire regatta.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wilson described the capsizing of American Magic as “an incredible moment in America’s Cup history.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The photographers were at the other end of the course waiting for the boats to come round the mark. When they saw the capsize, the photo boats raced across the harbour to assess the situation.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff As the boat was slow coming back in, it was a late night camped outside the American Magic base, waiting to see what the damage was like from underneath.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Races could be across a number of different courses, so getting the best photos from each course required some practice.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sir Ben Ainslie posing for photos, as Ineos Team UK celebrates winning the Prada Cup Round robins and Christmas Race Cup.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Camera gear got a little bit soaked during the making of some photos

Chris McKeen/Stuff American Magic says thank you to those who helped during their dramatic capsize with a dual flag 'Band-Aid' as they relaunched their Patriot boat ahead of the Prada Cup semifinals.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff American Magic and Luna Rosa at the Prada Cup semifinal.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff There was some downtime between races to file and have a quick snack.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff INEOS Team UK had a better start to the second race in the Prada Cup final on Saturday.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Finals day for the Prada Cup ramped up the adrenaline.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Luna Rossa were far too strong in the lighter conditions for Team UK.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Luna Rossa sailors are overjoyed as they lift the Prada Cup back at their base.

America’s Cup

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Action moved straight into the America’s cup, where the stakes were at their highest.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Capturing the key players, like Luna Rosa’s Francesco Bruni, is part of the challenge each day.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There was never any shortage of picture opportunities in the village.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The first day of America's Cup racing between Emirates Team New Zealand and Prada Pirelli Luna Rossa resulted in a win for each team.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The following two race days kept the score to even.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Crowds grew each day as the potential for a victor came closer.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Scary sight to be coming straight at you.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Luna Rosa’s Jimmy Spithill is all smiles ahead of the press conference.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Crowds on the water ahead of Race 9 and 10 of the 2021 America's Cup.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand’s Peter Burling pops the champagne to celebrate winning the 36th America Cup.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The crowds cheer for Team New Zealand as they dock at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Team New Zealand's Peter Burling drinks from the Auld Mug at the prize giving ceremony.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Team New Zealand's Peter Burling arrives for the post-victory press conference.

David White/Stuff Team New Zealand fans celebrate as Emirates Team NZ cross the finish line 58 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Luna Rossa's Jimmy Spithill contemplates what might have been after losing the America's Cup to Team New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jimmy Spithill walks past as fireworks go off to celebrate team NZ winning the 36th America Cup.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The old firm of Blair Tuke and Peter Burling get their hands on the America's Cup once again.

David White/Stuff Luna Rossa team family members embrace after the 7-3 loss to Team New Zealand.