America's Cup: Team New Zealand's long journey to victory - in pictures

Wednesday marked the end of a long America’s Cup campaign for Emirates Team New Zealand – finally hoisting the Auld Mug, months after the World Series races began.
The team was able to hit a winning streak to finish the series 7-3 against Prada Pirelli Luna Rosa.
Since the event launched in December, thousands of spectators made their way through the village in Auckland’s viaduct, many heading out onto the water to watch the AC75s fly in-person.
Stuff visual journalists captured the many memorable moments of the campaign from start to finish. Here are some of their best images.
Prada Cup
America’s Cup