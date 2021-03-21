Raped with her boyfriend in the room: 'I felt sick'

A university student who went to sleep lying next to her boyfriend woke up to find another man was raping her.

A university student goes to sleep cuddling her boyfriend, and wakes up to find a different man raping her. She screams, and the police arrive. A conviction is far from a foregone conclusion. National Correspondent Michelle Duff reports.

Her mum knew straight away.

Her daughter’s sobs splintered the cool May night, the words choking in her throat. But Justine* didn’t need to say anything. When your 21-year-old daughter calls in the early hours of the morning, and she’s struggling to talk through tears, the worst has already happened.

There had been a man. He had just left the room.

Yes, her boyfriend was there.

“Give him the phone,” Justine’s mother said, her voice calm. “And call the police.”

Justine, a university student, had been out that night with friends. When she got home to her flat, she’d climbed in bed with her boyfriend and gone to sleep.

Vincent Enright, 31, had also been at the pub, a friend of a friend. Enright had come back to the flat with a group of people, and first tried to sleep with a couple in another room. When they kicked him out, he tried to hit on another girl in the hallway. She told him to get lost but was creeped out, so went to sleep with another female flatmate and locked her door.

Then, he climbed into bed with Justine.

When she woke up, she was being raped.

“I opened my eyes, it was dark in my room, and I saw my boyfriend at the time in front of me,” Justine says. “I was shocked, horrified, I couldn’t move and I didn’t even really know what was going on. I couldn’t even imagine that something like that could happen.”

She rolled over, pushed Enright off her and yelled at him to get the f... out of her room. He left. Her boyfriend woke up to see Justine sitting up in bed in a state of shock. “What happened? What happened?” he asked, a refrain he would repeat over and over.

“I said: ‘Get this man out of the house,’ and my boyfriend asked him to leave. I sat on the floor and put my pants on because I felt really disgusting and exposed, and violated. I was in shock, just trying to piece everything together,” she says.

“I didn’t know what else to do but to call my mum, because she’s my best friend.”

The next call, to the cops, would start a chain of events that would dominate the next 18 months of Justine’s life.

The long path to justice

Convictions in sexual assault cases are notoriously rare, at 11 per cent of all rapes reported to police. Sexual violence prevention advocates say consent law, an adversarial court system, and a lack of alternative routes to justice compound trauma for survivors and create barriers to justice.

Multiple reports have found the justice system is failing victims of rape. University of Canterbury professor Elisabeth McDonald analysed 60 cases and found even where convictions were reached, the process was re-traumatising.

Are empowering experiences possible? And what does that look like?

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves has a mantra well-known to the detectives in her team who speak to survivors of rape. “When that person walks in to tell us something, regardless of the final outcome, when they leave they’re in a better position than when they walked in the door,” she says.

When Justine called the police, a uniformed officer arrived on the scene to find a distraught Justine, her boyfriend, multiple other witnesses and the rapist outside asleep in his van. “She sounded the alarm immediately, and it brought a lot of witnesses together all at once,” Reeves says. “A lot of the time it just doesn’t unfold like that. Sexual violence usually happens behind closed doors with no-one else around, and there might not be any forensic evidence.”

Officers outside spoke to Enright, who had stumbled out to his van after telling a friend inside he had made a “big mistake”. He told police he had had sex with a woman he didn’t know who was “passed-out drunk”.

While he was being arrested, a detective from the on-duty Criminal Investigation Branch introduced herself to Justine.

“She asked me what my name was, told me what she was doing there, asked me to explain the conversation my boyfriend had on the phone with [Justine’s mother],” Justine says. “I wasn’t allowed to shower, and the police took all my clothes.”

Justine was taken to a clinic where specially-trained doctors talked her through the taking of medical evidence. She was still in a daze. The next morning, she met Detective Olivia Meares, who would take the lead on her case. At Christchurch Central Police Station, Meares asked Justine to recall what had happened. “The questions were all really easy to answer, and clear,” Justine says. “That was really cool, just to be able to get everything out as fast as I could.”

Kathryn George/Stuff In the courtroom, Justine held a crystal to calm her nerves.

More than a year later, in court, Justine would rewatch this videotaped evidence in front of a jury and Enright, whose defence lawyer Susan Hughes QC argued the rape had been consensual sex. In the world outside, her peers began to prepare for their university exams. During cross-examination in the hushed courtroom, Justine turned a crystal over in her hand as she fielded a barrage of questions about what position she was sleeping in that night. “I got asked ‘How do you cuddle your boyfriend, do you have straight legs or do you have bent legs?’” she says. “I found it really, really difficult to answer.”

Hughes would not answer specific questions about how she ran the trial, saying only that she had followed instructions. “The reason that there’s a low conviction rate is because of the penalties,” she says. “If I represent someone like Vincent Enright, if he pleads guilty he is going to go to prison. The reason they don’t plead guilty is they know they’re going to prison, so they might as well give it a go.” An alternative system based on more restorative principles as an option for some offenders should be explored, she says.

Reeves, a self-described “staunch feminist,” heads up Canterbury’s adult sexual assault team comprised of four detective sergeants, 20 investigators and 10 specialist interviewers. In her 24 years in the police, she’s seen enough trials to become familiar with the tropes.

“A lot of it is exacerbating rape myths, the idea that women bring this on themselves: ‘You could have said no, why didn’t you fight them off?’ Or that rape is something that happens when a woman is out for a walk in the dark,” she says. “There’s a lot of suggestion, like – ‘When he put his penis inside her, how easy was it?’ – intimating she wanted it.

“It’s really frustrating, in fact it’s infuriating.”

Historically, the police have a poor track record of dealing with victims of rape. Sexual violence prevention advocates say experiences still vary for victims, depending on where they live. A Stuff investigation, published earlier this month, revealed 200 cases per month are still waiting to be assigned to an investigator.

But Reeves believes the changes implemented after Dame Margaret Bazley’s 2007 report into police conduct have embedded a culture shift. “Speaking to police – that part is not invasive, and it’s quite caring and we look after people,” she says. “Unfortunately, when we get to court, that ends.”

Reeves makes sure victims are aware of the statistics. “We say: we do believe you, we think there is sufficient evidence, we are hoping for a conviction but that we might not get one. They will try to discredit you, they will make you look uncertain about things or infer you’re not being truthful.”

As part of the investigation, some confronting questions might be asked.

“You’re very cognisant of the fact you don’t want to sound victim-blaming because you’re not, but we need these questions asked.”

In one of the worst cases she investigated, Reeves watched a 14-year-old girl who had been gang-raped subjected to extremely invasive questioning in court. “It was quite brutal, and it really broke her. You can’t help but think, when you see that, ‘God was it worth it? Did I have a role in that?’

“These aren’t easy investigations at all, they’re really, really tough. Anything you have might be completely irrelevant if it comes down to consent.”

In Justine’s case, it came down to consent.

Taking the power back

Justine was struggling. Meares checked in on her regularly, keeping her updated on how the investigation was going, and she had been referred to specialist counselling. But focusing on daily activities was almost impossible. A former straight-A student, she began to fall behind in her studies and skip classes, she was certain people would know she had been raped, just by looking at her. She felt sick.

“I’m well aware of the stigma of what happens to victims of rape, I’m aware of the law, and I was aware that I might be perceived as a statistic or looked down on as that girl who was raped. I didn’t want anyone to know,” she says.

She couldn’t go back to her flat, and became completely dependent on her boyfriend. He was also traumatised, with a return of childhood anxiety and trouble sleeping. “I felt angry, tired, worried and exhausted. Pleading not guilty put so much stress on not only [Justine] and I, but also our families,” he wrote, in his victim impact statement.

He and Justine have now broken up, but he still worries about her. “I worry if she is going out or anything because now it is in my mind it is not a safe environment. Now when I go out and I hear guys bantering about women I get furious. They don’t know what happened to [Justine] so it makes me feel uncomfortable, and I end up leaving.”

Her relationship with friends became strained. She had to buy a new top to replace the one borrowed from a flatmate that the police had taken as evidence after the rape. She blamed herself. One day, months after the rape, she says a close relative of Enright added her as a friend on Facebook. She couldn’t talk for hours.

But Justine wanted to go to court. “The way he instantly crushed my feeling of independence and my confidence, I felt like putting it out there and saying ‘this is not acceptable’ was the only thing I could do to take the power back into my own hands.

“I thought, ‘If that was okay for him then, when would he stop?’ I thought about the other women that might have come into his life, and I thought about the women in my life.”

New Zealand’s criminal justice system is adversarial, pitting victim and perpetrator against each other so that the most likely story wins. In Justine’s case, Crown prosecutors Claire Boshier and April Mills had to prove to a jury beyond reasonable doubt both that Justine did not consent, and that Enright knew this.

Multiple studies have found the court experience for victims can be shambolic, confusing, and disempowering.

Changes have been made in an effort to address this. There are now 90 court victim advisors, with a further eight about to start. In 2019, the Solicitor General published a set of guidelines for prosecuting rape. Prosecutors are now expected to have more contact with survivors. “We don’t rehearse their evidence, we don’t prep them in any way because that can lead to accusations that we have rehearsed evidence and that kind of thing,” Boshier says. “They have to get up there and recount what is one of the worst parts of their lives, so it’s helping to empower them to be strong and tell it to a jury in a really compelling way.”

When Boshier met with Justine, she told her what she tells all complainants; if you don’t understand the question, ask for it to be repeated. Don’t feel intimidated, don’t feel afraid to say no, it didn’t happen that way. You were there, you know. Hold your ground.

“I say: ‘When you’re sitting in the witness box ignore everyone else, it’s just you and me, and we’re just talking. Think of me as your best friend, who you’re just telling your story to’.” She told Justine to bring something to hold in her hand, for comfort.

Justine was shown through the courtroom by victim advisor Samantha Duddy, who would stick with her throughout the trial. “This is a really different world, and we are trying to help them understand,” says Duddy’s colleague, specialist sexual violence victim advisor Jill Swami. “We’re there from the first court appearance till the end of the appeals process, making sure their voice doesn’t get lost.”

Swami considers it their job to empower victims. “We ask: What’s going to help you stay focused on the questions, what’s going to give you the strength to do that? Would it be to see them in court, or should they be blocked? Who is a good support person to have in court? If one of the lawyers asked you a question and you felt you were getting upset about it, how do you think they would respond?”

She feels a sense of fierce pride in complainants. “It’s really powerful to see people reclaiming something that shouldn’t have been taken in the first place. I just hope it won’t be the determining factor for what the rest of their life will be like.”

‘As hard as it’s been, I’m uplifted’

In court, Justine was compelling. Her evidence was clear and precise.

She had met Enright for only minutes at the pub that night. She was asleep at the time of the attack. He told police she was “passed out drunk”. Her boyfriend was a witness. Police had been called immediately, with Justine in tears.

The jury believed her. On October 21 last year, Judge Jane Farish sentenced Enright to jail for five years and two months on one count of sexual violation by rape, his first offence.

“Quite frankly, having listened to the evidence, if you did have a belief in consent, it was grossly unreasonable in the circumstances of that night,” Farish said, noting the “grief and horror” on the face of Enright’s own parents in having to listen to the evidence.

How much of a difference did Justine’s boyfriend, the witness, make? The fact Justine herself was well-spoken?

All those spoken to by Stuff involved in this case say both these factors would have helped.

But when it comes to predicting a conviction, feminist criminal justice researcher and author of Rape myths as barriers to fair trial process: Comparing adult rape trials with those in the Aotearoa Sexual Violence Court Pilot Elisabeth McDonald says this is almost impossible.

In her research, she found victims whose cases followed a ‘real rape’ narrative – where the alleged rapist was a stranger, they were upset and told police straight away, they behaved in the ways ‘expected’ of a victim during and after the rape – had a smoother ride.

But there was no pattern to trial outcomes. “There were the women [who] had a really hard time, they really got stuck into her about what she was wearing, but there was a conviction. How complainants held up or how they were treated said very little about verdict, but it told us a lot about what leads to distress.”

McDonald says within the current system, success might not necessarily be a conviction, but that victims were heard and believed. “Sometimes it’s: ‘I felt like I was heard, I felt I was able to tell my story in my own words, I didn’t feel mocked and put down.’”

The dynamics of sexual violence are currently poorly understood by juries and judges who let rape myths go unchallenged, McDonald says.

The Sexual Violence Legislation Bill, now approaching its third reading, would make tweaks such as requiring victims to have the choice of how to give evidence, and emboldening judges to challenge lines of questioning.

McDonald says the changes proposed in the bill are long overdue, but she worries it won't be the panacea some in the sector have been hoping for.

It’s imperative to ensure treatment of victims is consistent regardless of their story, location, or how they present, she says. “It’s about challenging misconceptions, thinking about what is appropriate sexual intimacy and how that looks and feeding it into a judicial process.”

Justine says for her, pursuing justice was worth it. Being believed and supported made a difference, and she thinks that would be the case even if it hadn’t gone to trial.

“I know how much of a toll it’s taken on my wellbeing as a whole, and I can’t imagine what it would be like for people who are suffering quietly. As hard as this process has been, it’s uplifted me and it’s made me proud of myself. I’m proud of sticking up for what I believe in,” she says.

“I don’t want to lose any more of my life to something he did that was out of my control. Now I can get on with my life knowing that he has paid the price.”

* Name has been changed to protect the victim.

