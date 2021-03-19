City Rail Link: New Zealand's largest infrastructure build 'taking shape'

A multi-billion project to revolutionise Auckland's train network is starting to take shape after “months of hard slog”.

City Rail Link is on schedule to install two underground train tunnels and stations by late-2024, despite interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The $4.4 billion investment will transform Britomart station into a two-way through-station to better connect the rail network.

Chief executive Sean Sweeney said construction is progressing rapidly, with his team "working up a sweat” building the tunnels and stations.

"Months of hard slog completing enabling works are behind us and our main focus is now construction for our $4.4 billion project,” he said.

"This is the year when this game-changer of a project for Auckland really starts to take shape – above and below ground."

City Rail Link/Supplied Construction is “progressing rapidly” despite the Covid-19 pandemic causing interruptions.

The project involves constructing two new underground stations, a 3.45km twin-tunnel underground rail link and redeveloping Mount Eden station.

Aotea Station, located near Wellesley and Victoria Street, will be New Zealand's busiest train station when it opens.

The foundation structure, made up of bored piles and diaphragm walls, is 50 per cent complete, and the first underground excavation of the station will begin after Easter.

Chris Skelton/Stuff City Rail Link chief executive Sean Sweeney says the City Rail Link is starting to take shape after months of "hard slog”.

Karangahape Station will be located in uptown Auckland with entrances at both Mercury Lane and Beresford Square.

This will be New Zealand’s deepest railway station, sitting 32 metres below Karangahape Road.

Fifty-six station wall panels have been poured, as well as concrete slabs for the ground floor of the station. Excavation beneath the slab is underway at the Mercury Lane entrance.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A tunnel boring machine has been assembled and will begin excavating two underground tunnels in April.

Mt Eden station is being redeveloped as part of the project, and is where City Rail Link will connect to the existing Western railway line.

A tunnel boring machine has been assembled there, and it will begin its journey to excavate the twin-tunnel underground link up in April.

Sweeney said the Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had impacts on methodology, resourcing and supply chain.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Construction workers wearing face masks continue work on the City Rail Link as Auckland goes back into Covid Level 3 in August. Sweeney says the Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on the project.

"Covid-19’s shadow is a long one. City Rail Link and the wider construction industry continue to work with Government to ensure international workers with skills not available here are able to enter New Zealand,” he said.

"Last year around 200 people joined City Rail Link from overseas. We will need another 100 or so this year."

City Rail Link will improve travel options and journey times and double the number of people within 30 minutes travel of Auckland’s CBD.

Sweeney said by the end of the year City Rail Link will be looking a lot different from today.

"Our tunnel boring machine will have broken through at Aotea after its first excavation from Mt Eden, and we’ll know a lot more about building tunnels and stations under Auckland,” he said.

"In the meantime, our mahi continues apace and there will be milestones to celebrate in the weeks and months ahead as we build a first-class railway to help Auckland grow and prosper."