One person is seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 on Friday. (File photo).

One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in North Otago.

Police were alerted to the crash on the road in Hillgrove, between Palmerston and Hampden at 6.50pm.

A police spokesman said the vehicle appeared to be off the road. A helicopter was responding, he said.