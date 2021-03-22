Earthquake damaged town hall reopens and ready for the next century of service

The Ward Town Hall has reopened, following repairs to the earthquake damaged building.

When the community of Ward championed for their hall to be refurbished, they talked of the 21st birthdays, school events, ceremonies, wedding breakfasts and funeral gatherings that had occurred within the building.

It might have been more cost-effective to start from scratch and rebuild the town hall, but the memories within the building meant the community wanted it to be repaired.

The hall, built in 1912, sustained significant structural damage following the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, ironically, it was also the meeting point for the community following the earthquake.

Flaxbourne Settlers’ Association member and Ward resident Herb Thomson​ said the community united together to have the hall repaired and it “had been a success”.

“We've used the hall for everything really, all uses, and it will still be used that way,” Thomson said.

“And it’s nice to have it all tidied up after the earthquakes, we’re very pleased, the whole community is, we're very lucky.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Residents of Ward gathered at the reopening, including a performance from Ward School pupils.

Pip Thomson said the hall needed a “tidy up” as it, along with the domain, were the two main meeting places for the district.

“We've some nice additions, the veranda and the nice kitchen, it's very nice,” she said.

Mavis Booker​ said the hall was “pretty special”, adding her husband Kevin had mowed the lawns there too.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Ward resident Jack Taylor and councillor Cynthia Brooks opened the Ward Town Hall on Friday.

Booker said one of favourite memories was when Patsy Riggir​ performed there in the 80s.

“That was pretty special,” she said.

The Marlborough District Council assets and services committee agreed in November 2019 that the building should be repaired at a cost of more than $560,000, with funding from the council and other sources.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Road works ramp up north of Kaikōura after the devastating November earthquake severed State Highway 1. (First published May 2017)

The refitted building was fit for the next 100 years, Marlborough deputy mayor Nadine Taylor said at the official reopening on Friday.

She said the hall was getting a “new lease of life” which was a “really wonderful thing”.

“I’d like to acknowledge the community, who really are at the heart of this, and who have championed their hall, who have pushed the council who have achieved what we have been able to achieve,” Taylor said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Ward locals Faye Moore, left, with Jossi (3 months) and Pip Lunn with Jack (7 months) at the opening.

“Today is very much about you, for standing up for your community, your hall and your needs, we’ve got a wonderful outcome because of that.”

She said it was wonderful to reflect on why the hall had been refurbished.

“The hall was built in 1912… and there was a time when it was bought to council, and it was said, actually it would be more economic, more cost-effective to start again, to build a new hall fit for purpose for 100 years.

“That was brought across our table, but very quickly it was discounted, it was discarded. Because the community championed this hall, they knew what they wanted and, they wanted us to keep the memories that are contained within this building alive.”

“That's why it was really easy to say, no we don’t build a new one, we just make this building fit for purpose so that it can keep capturing those memories and so that it retains the flavour that it's always had.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Residents of Ward, past and present, gathered for the reopening on Friday.

The hall was opened by Ward resident Jack Taylor and councillor Cynthia Brooks.

Brooks, who was originally from Ward but lived in Renwick, said the community deserved to have their hall.

“They [Ward community] have been through so much, they ask for very little,” Brooks said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Sue Moore, left, Lorna Taylor, Margaret Roberts, Miriam Taylor and Robyn Wiffen inside the refurbished hall.

“To have a place like this, that we call home, that we create our memories in, that we gather in, that we celebrate in is really important.”