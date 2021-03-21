Walking and running as one for cancer awareness

“Ritchie the Robot” pictured on Friday night at the Relay for Life Marlborough (Te Ara Toiora a Marlborough).

It might have been 6am, but the spirit was still high at Marlborough's Relay For Life as hundreds came out to raise money for cancer.

There were multiple laps of burpees and squats, some who only left the track to have a snack break, and even a few who managed to walk or ran the length of a marathon.

Relay for Life Marlborough (Te Ara Toiora a Marlborough) was held at Blenheim's A & P Park from 6pm on Friday, with the final lap at 7.30am on Saturday.

Team members took to the track, often walking for 30-60 minute intervals. Teams were asked to have one member on the track at all times, passing a baton between members.

READ MORE:

* Relay for Life highlights cancer awareness

* Cancer Society down but not out after fire causes significant damage to building

* Daffodils bloom just in time for cancer charity



Marlborough Girls’ College student Brianna Livingstone barely left the track the entire night.

“I’ve been walking since 7pm,” she said at 6am.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Girls' College students Brianna Livingstone and Ella-Rose Richards were still walking the track at 6am.

“I've known a lot of people affected by cancer, people in my family have had it, it’s a good cause, being here.

By 6am, she said her feet hurt.

“I can't feel my legs, I’ve been shuffling for the past two hours, we did lunges for two laps, that was not good idea.

“It’s a bit chilly too, but we’ll keep going.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF One of the Marlborough Cancer Society team members was still walking laps with some bottles of milk at 7am.

Marlborough Girls’ College student Ella-Rose Richards said they tried to join in with “the guy doing burpees” which “wasn’t such a good idea”.

“I don't know how he was doing it, that’s a lot of effort,” Richards said.

Blenheim F45 team member Nathan Edwards said he had only just stopped doing laps at around 6am, he did a few burpee laps every hour.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF F45 team member Nathan Edwards mid burpee on Friday night.

“We [the team] were basically non-stop burpees all night,” Edwards said.

“I’m feeling pretty fatigued now. It was about 140 burpees a lap, and we did a lot of laps.

“We love a challenge, but most importantly we're here to raise money and awareness and be part of something really important.”

Fellow team member Chloe van der Burgh, who was still doing laps of burpees around sunrise, said she had “sore elbow joints” but otherwise was “feeling good”.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF F45 team member Chloe van der Burgh says the team were putting in the “hard work" to raise awareness about cancer.

“Cancer is hard work, so we're putting in the hard work.”

F45 team member Erin Creasey walked the equivalent of a marathon, which took 9 and a half hours.

Marlborough Violence Intervention Project team member Nikki Brown said it was important for her to be part of the event.

“I have a sister who passed away from cancer, and I've got friends that are battling cancer,” Brown said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The F45 Team on Friday night.

“I think the event was very well-organised and such a relaxed welcoming atmosphere which was really, really important.”

Laura McLean said the event had been fun, and despite the cold early morning, was a great atmosphere.

“It's nice to see the daylight ... almost,” McLean said.

“I definitely think a bath is in order after this.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Violence Intervention Project team members back Carolyn Hamilton, left, Nikki Brown, John Black and front Laura McLean, left, Ella Pederson, Rheuben Pederson.

Rangitane iwi member Jodie Palatchie said they [Rangitāne] had lost quite a few iwi members to cancer.

“That’s why Rangitāne are proud to support the cause,” Palatchie said.

Wairau Warriors member Billy Hebberd said he only left the track a couple of times for a feed.

“I’m feeling pretty sore,” Hebberd said.

“I think we all know someone who’s been through it [cancer] so it’s an important cause.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Cancer Society Charlie Spencer, left, Fliss Spencer, Elayne Teddy-Ward and Ala Wood.

Marlborough Lines team member Steven Robbie said the event was for a really good cause.

“It’s been pretty good, a bit cold at times, but it’s well spirited,” Robbie said.

Marlborough Lines team member Gareth Jones ran a marathon, while Glenn Topless walked one over the course of the night.