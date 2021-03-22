Supreme Court rejects lawyer Jeremy McGuire's bid to access legal aid work

Jeremy McGuire's bid to be approved for legal aid has been turned down by the Supreme Court.

A lawyer's long slog to get a legal aid contract has hit the wall, with the Supreme Court refusing to hearing his case.

Palmerston North lawyer Jeremy McGuire has been fighting the Ministry of Justice since 2013 in an effort to be an approved legal aid provider.

He used to be approved, but that changed from 2010.

He wanted to become a provider again in 2013, but professional complaints filed against him with the Law Society got in the way.

His appeal against that decision has slowly snaked through the courts since, leading to a precident-setting Supreme Court decision, with the country's highest court saying lawyers can claim for costs.

It was a pyrrhic victory for McGuire though, as the court said he could not claim for costs because he lost the main part of his case.

His initial legal aid appeal was stopped by the Supreme Court in 2018, but he also made a different application to be approved for legal aid in low-level criminal proceedings.

That application was also turned down, and he also appealed that decision.

It met the same fate as first application, with the Supreme Court declining to hear his appeal.

In a decision released in March, the court said lawyers must have had at least 12 months' recent criminal law experience in the five years before applying for low-level criminal legal aid.

While there was no argument McGuire did not meet that requirement, he said he had involvement in police prosecutions between 2008 and 2010 and acted in 2015 as agent for lawyers at sentencing.

Being an agent means appearing on behalf of a defendant's lawyer, a practice commonly done for administrative hearings or sentencing when a defendant pleaded guilty after getting a sentence indication.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said there was no risk of a substantial miscarriage of justice by declining to hear McGuire's case.

He argued his case was similar to another, when someone was given a waiver from the experience requirement.

But that person had extensive overseas experience, even acting as a judge in some cases.

McGuire's situation was very different, so did not have sufficient prospect of success, the Supreme Court said.

McGuire must pay $2500 costs.