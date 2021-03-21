Family plea for public to come forward after Auckland CBD 'ambush' hospitalised five

Police are investigating a ‘disorder incident’ in Auckland CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning which hospitalised a number of people. One member of the group, pictured, sustained a black eye which is 'sealed shut'.

A mother whose son and other family members were injured in a violent “ambush” in Auckland's CBD is pleading for bystanders to come forward.

A group of 13 family and friends were out celebrating a 50th birthday at a central Auckland karaoke bar when they were allegedly attacked – “caught unaware from behind” by a group wielding hammers and bottles – about 1.40am on Saturday.

Melinda Morris’ 28-year-old son was knocked out and left “bruised and battered” with a swollen black eye and five men were hospitalised following the incident, she said.

Morris said the family were “bewildered” by the “chaotic” incident, which saw more than one person knocked unconscious, and was appealing for witnesses to the attack – outside St Patrick’s Cathedral on Wyndham St – to share footage with police.

Other people in the group sustained fractures; one is now on crutches and another has a broken nose, she said.

The family's 75-year-old nana was also knocked to the ground, scraping skin off her knee and elbow.

“It’s a really horrible situation,” Morris, who was not with the group at the time, said.

The group had been having a great night up until that point, and said the incident “really took the wind out of their sails”.

Morris said police had been slow to make contact with the family to get statements from those involved, or to update them on the investigation.

She called for more action, and questioned whether “we are so under-resourced that victims of these crimes aren't getting any support”.

Morris said there were a number of bystanders who filmed the incident, and some who had pulled over while driving to help.

She pleaded “that anyone who saw anything” share it with police, and wanted their experience to come as a warning to others.

Police said an investigation into the “disorder” incident was underway, and officers were following “a number of lines of inquiry”.

Police spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene as part of its preliminary inquiries, and a scene examination had been completed, a spokesperson said.

A “number of exhibits” had been collected, and would be sent for forensic examination, they said.

Officers were also exploring whether CCTV footage of the incident is available.

The victims – who have now been discharged from hospital – will be spoken to as part of the ongoing investigation, they said.

“We will also be contacting those family members who have been in touch with police to update them on our progress.”

The spokesperson asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 105, and quote file number 210320/9688.