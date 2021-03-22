People escape Wanaka house fire, take refuge at primary school

A house on Totara Tce in Wanaka caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

At least three people have escaped a burning house in Wanaka, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fenz southern communications shift manager Simon Lyford said those who were inside the Totara Tce house when it caught fire, escaped out the back of the property, and sought refuge at the neighbouring Wanaka Primary School.

Everyone who was in the house had managed to escape, and everyone was accounted for, Lyford said.

Those who had been inside the house did not suffer any serious injuries, but one person was being treated for superficial burns, and another two were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fenz started fielding multiple calls about the large house fire on Totara Tce from 3.44am on Monday.

Emergency services initially sent two fire trucks from Wanaka, but when they arrived the house fire was “well involved”, so a second alarm was triggered.

Appliances were sent from Lake Hawea and Luggate, with a support vehicle coming from Alexandra.

All the crews were still in attendance shortly before 6am.

Lyford said the house had suffered extensive damage, and a neighbouring house was expected to suffer some heat damage.

It was too early to say the exact extent of the damage, or the cause of the fire.