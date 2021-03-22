Residents take refuge at primary school after escaping Wanaka house fire

A house on Totara Tce in Wanaka caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

At least three people escaped a blaze that gutted a house in Wanaka in the early hours of Monday.

Residents inside the house fled through the back of the Totara Tce property as the fire took hold and sought refuge at the neighbouring Wanaka Primary School, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Simon Lyford said.

Everyone inside managed to escape and was accounted for, Lyford said.

None suffered serious injuries, but one person was treated for superficial burns and two others for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews received a number of calls about the blaze shortly after it broke out at about 3.40am, one from Chris Adam, who lives a few doors down and woke up to what he thought was a party.

He thought he could hear someone rolling a wheelie bin down the road, but when his partner opened the bedroom blinds he saw flames and smoke billowing into the air.

Supplied The remains of the house following Monday morning’s blaze.

He said the experience was “pretty scary”, and the flames seemed really close.

As he went outside he rang 111 as he saw huge flames and heard pops and bangs.

Emergency services initially sent two fire trucks from Wanaka, but when they arrived the house was well alight, so more were sent.

Lyford said the house had suffered extensive damage and a neighbouring property had also been damaged by the heat.

It was too early to say the cause of the fire, he said.