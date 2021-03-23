Sounds murder witness Guy Wallace dies in suspected suicide

Guy Wallace, pictured in 1998, was one of the last people to see Ben Smart and Olivia Hope before they vanished.

A key witness in the trial of convicted murderer Scott Watson has died in a suspected suicide.

Guy Wallace was one of the last people to see Ben Smart, 21, and Olivia Hope, 17, alive on New Year's Eve 1997 after dropping them at a boat with a “mystery man”.

Wallace served drinks at Furneaux Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds and later ferried people, including Smart and Hope, to boats in a water taxi after the party wound down.

Supplied Ben Smart and Olivia Hope at a function in February 1997.

Watson was later convicted of their murders and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years. He remains behind bars.

At Watson’s 1999 trial Wallace identified him as the mystery man, but later went back on that statement, saying police pressured him.

Wallace was found dead in a suspected suicide at his home on Fernhill Place, Greymouth, on Monday afternoon, Stuff understands.

Police confirmed they attended a sudden death at the property. They were investigating the circumstances on behalf of the coroner, a spokesman said.

Watson's father, Chris Watson, said he was saddened to hear of Wallace's death.

Wallace had been arguably the most crucial witness in the case, and simply wanted to help solve the mystery of what happened to Smart and Hope.

“He seemed to want to please everyone, whoever he was speaking to. Whenever someone in a suit got to him, he would sort of go with them.”

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Wallace was one of the last people to see Smart and Hope alive.

For the last 20 years, Wallace had steadfastly denied Scott Watson was the mystery man.

Chris Watson said he had not had much to do with Wallace over the years, but Wallace’s support for his son since the trial had not wavered.

While Wallace was now unable to contribute to further debate about the case, he had given many statements and made many affidavits over the years, Watson said.

Hope’s father, Gerald Hope, declined to comment on Wallace's death.

In February 2020, Wallace pleaded guilty in the Greymouth District Court to breaching a protection order and failing to answer bail.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Scott Watson was convicted of the murders of Smart and Hope, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum parole period of 17 years.

Police prosecutor Stewart Sluis said the protection order was placed on the victim in August 2019.

Wallace went to her place of work in Picton on December 5, 2019, he said.

“He went into the building and approached the reception desk she was working at and handed her an old watch saying 'I believe this is yours', and left without saying anything more. He offered no explanation when spoken to by police.”

Defence lawyer Vicki Walsh said Wallace did not want to complete restorative justice.

The case involved a “benign set of facts”, she said.

“The watch was of sentimental value and belonged to the victim. Mr Wallace found it and wanted to deliver it. He ensured she wasn't there and intended to leave it at reception.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Wallace has died in a suspected suicide at his home on Fernhill Place in Greymouth.

In 2015, Wallace told Stuff his involvement with the Sounds murder case had a “huge impact” on his life.

“It still comes back and haunts me.

“It follows me around all the time. I think my life would have gone a whole lot different if I hadn't been involved in this at all.”

Wallace said he was “quite green about the law” when he acted as a witness in the trial.

He thought the wrong man was in prison.

“It was just a wild goose chase.”

