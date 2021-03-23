Child in critical condition after crash in east Auckland

A child is in critical condition following a serious crash on Wells Rd in Bucklands Beach.

A child is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in east Auckland on Tuesday morning.

Police were notified of the crash on Wells Rd in Bucklands Beach about 8.40am.

Police and other emergency services are in attendance at the scene of the crash.

The child is being transported to hospital.

The serious crash unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.

Road closures as a result of the crash have not been confirmed at this stage.

A spokeswoman from Pigeon Mountain Primary School said the child is a pupil at their school, but was unable to comment further.