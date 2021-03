Two people are injured after a crash on SH2 near Waipawa

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle car crash near Waipawa, in Hawke’s Bay.

Police are at the scene along with two ambulances and a rescue helicopter.

A St John’s Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were treating two people, one in a critical condition and another in moderate condition.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as diversions are being put in place.