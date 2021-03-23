More than 20 crews battle 'well involved' commercial building blaze in Tūākau

Twenty-two fire crews have been called to a commercial building fire in Lapwood Road, Tūākau – a small street containing a meat processing plant.

More than 20 fire crews are fighting a “well involved” fire in a commercial building in Tūākau, near the Auckland-Waikato boundary.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said they received several calls about the blaze in Lapwood Road in Tūākau, about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

FENZ would not confirm what the premises was, but Lapwood Road is a short street containing Tūākāu Proteins Ltd, a meat processing plant.

There were 18 fire crews on site shortly after 10pm, and a further four trucks on the way to the third-alarm fire, the spokesperson said.

All crews were responding from Auckland.

There were no reports of anyone inside the building at the time the fire started, and no injuries reported.

FENZ said it was a three-storey building measuring 200m by 200m.