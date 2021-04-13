Photos taken of woman at Northland checkpoint unlawful, police watchdog finds

The woman had been stopped at a checkpoint down the road from a ‘Fight Night’ event in Ruakākā, Whangārei. (File photo)

Photographs taken of a woman and her partner at a Northland checkpoint were unlawful, the police watchdog has ruled.

The woman was stopped at a checkpoint near a ‘Fight Night’ event in Ruakākā, Whangārei, on November 16, 2019.

A number of the attendees were gang members, from a number of different gangs – but the woman stopped was not affiliated to a gang, the Independent Policy Conduct Authority said in a release on Tuesday.

The authority said the taking of the photographs by officers breached two principles of the Privacy Act.

The woman, referred to as Ms Z, had her breath tested, her warrant, registration and driver’s licence checked.

An officer also took a moment to look inside her vehicle.

She was then instructed to pull over to the side of the road, where photographs were taken of her and her partner through the front passenger window.

Her warrant and registration were also checked again.

The authority noted the plan for the operation also included gathering intelligence, such as photographs of persons or vehicles of interest.

“They anticipated that if the organisers and attendees were aware police were looking to conduct some sort of operation nearby, those who did not wish to come to the attention of police would not attend,” the decision noted.

It said the approach was consistent with other gang-related targeting operations or one-off events, including a previous ‘fight night’ by the same organiser in 2017.

The officers believed they were authorised to take photographs according to police policy, they had not been advised otherwise, and they did not believe they were breaching privacy by doing so.

Police stopped most people travelling to the Fight Night and photographed them.

All of the photographs were meant to go into the police computer and be used for potential intelligence purposes.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority believes it is being misinterpreted by media reports.

“Photographing so many people was far too broad and not rationally or reasonably connected to a law enforcement purpose,” the IPCA said.

It noted Ms Z and her partner were travelling to a lawful event when they were stopped, detained and their photographs taken.

“The direction that Ms Z pull over to the side of the road amounted to detention that was not based on any legislative power to arrest or detain. It was accordingly arbitrary and unlawful,” IPCA chair Colin Doherty concluded.

He said police did not provide Ms Z with proper information about why the photographs were being taken, who would receive it and her rights of access.

“Section 114 of the Land Transport Act was used as a pretext for intelligence gathering, which was a disingenuous use of the section.”

Police apologised to Ms Z and said they had destroyed the photographs of her.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, said police accept the IPCA’s findings.

“We have reviewed this event and have identified a number of learnings,” he said.

“We have provided additional communication and advice to our staff to ensure they understand their obligations under these Acts when carrying out checkpoint operations.

“In future operations our staff will have clearer guidelines to ensure that all actions are lawfully executed under the Land Transport Act.”