Homes needed for more than 150 Kaimanawa horses ahead of 2021 muster

Freya Thomson with 'Hayley Horse', a Kaimanawa horse given a new life after the 2016 muster.

More than 150 wild Kaimanawa horses need to find homes, or they will be put down as part of an annual muster.

This year, 206 will be rounded up – so far, homes, have been found for 55 of them.

The central North Island herd is regularly culled to keep it below 300 horses. When numbers are higher than that, it impacts the environment and the condition of the herd, and there's a risk of migration towards State Highway One on the Desert Rd.

Freya Thomson re-homed two horses from the 2016 muster, and says time, commitment and patience can gain you a life-long friend.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Freya Thomson with her Kaimanawa horse Hayley.

One of the horses went to Northland, but Thomson kept Hayley, giving her a forever home in Manawatū's Linton.

Kaimanawa horses were afraid, she said. The first contact they had with humans was being chased, rounded up and put in a truck.

Most of the horses were cowering in the corners, or trying to jump the fence and run.

But Hayley rushed at Thomson with her feet and teeth.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff It took Freya Thomson six months to be comfortable in the paddock with Hayley.

“She came storming off the truck. Initially I was like ‘oh my god, this horse is terrifying’.”

Thomson's husband Matt McNelis told her to stand her ground, but she jumped the fence to escape the mare.

A former jockey, McNelis was used to breaking in horses, so Hayley was paired with him.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Freya Thomson said progress moved quicker once you were able to put a halter on.

It took Thomson six months to be comfortable with Hayley in her paddock.

“Over time they are okay with you, getting closer and closer and closer. Then one day they might let you touch them. That’s the most important, and that’s the longest bit.”

Finally, Hayley was so relaxed McNelis could ride her to the pub, and Thomson reconnected with her.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Freya Thomson and husband Matt McNelis with Hayley.

“It’s rewarding, and has made me a better horse person. To know that you have saved that horse.

“It felt like an important thing to do.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Kaimanawa horses thrive on the Thompson family farm near Dannevirke.

Tanesha Thompson and her family have taken over 100 Kaimanawa horses since 2012.

She said they took some for themselves, but also handled them for others.

The horses could not be transported without being able to be handled, because if something happened on the trip they needed to respond to people.

That involved the basics of catching them, putting a halter on, and lifting their feet.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tanesha Thompson with Bramble, one of fourteen Kaimanawa horses on her family farm north of Dannevirke.

Thompson said it wasn’t for the faint-hearted.

“They are different to domestic horses, they bond more than a normal horse. You get attached, and they don’t leave.

“We do it for the horses. Otherwise, they get put down. They are not dog tucker, they are such good horses, they are worth more than that.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tanesha Thompson has taught Bramble a few tricks.

Thompson said the breaking in process depended on the horse.

Some would get off the truck and be timid, while others would freak out.

Thompson said she would give them a few days to calm down, before handling them in the cattle yards.

Her last stallion took five weeks to be ridden, while the horse she showjumps took two years.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Thompson said it wasn’t for the faint-hearted, and you needed experience to break the horses in.

Her family handled eight at the 2019 muster, and was taking another 10 this year for other people.

Vanessa Stroud’s Kaimanawa horse Bear was mustered in 2006.

When she bought him he was used to humans and could go up and down hills, but didn’t know how to turn left or right.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tanesha Thompson with one of the fourteen Kaimanawa horses on her family farm.

Stroud spent a lot of time with him on the ground, hand-walking around the paddock.

It took six months to get to his first competition, which was a small pony club show.

“He will look for me and if I’m okay, he is okay. He will do anything I ask him to, as long I feel safe, he feels safe.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A group of Kaimanawa horses and domestic horses grazing together on the Thompson family farm.

“He is very loyal, but a bit scared of other people.”

Bear was registered as at level four dressage, which was the highest level. He has also qualified for horse of the year twice.

“It’s a huge achievement. He totally struggled. He is not built for dressage, but to trek.”

Stroud said a lot of the movements were not natural to him, but with a good trainer and perseverance he was very capable.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Vanessa Shroud’s mum, Cheryl Jolly, with Bear.

Stroud said Kaimanawa horses returned love and affection tenfold.

“They will bond to one person and never disappoint. You just have to have passion and patience.”

Department of Conservation operations manager Dave Lumley said re-homing as many horses as possible was an important part of a successful muster.

“Ideally all horses would be adopted, as was the case in 2018 and 2019, however we know it’s a real challenge for groups to find so many suitable homes.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Bear is at level four dressage, and has qualified for horse of the year twice.

He said the horse population had nearly doubled, with no muster held in 2020 due to Covid-19.

All mustered horses that were fit for travel would be re-homed, but if medically unfit would be euthanised under vet supervision.

People can email muster@kaimanawaheritagehorses.org or go online for information or to apply for a horse. Applications close on April 1.