Old Auckland train carriages ripe for transformation for sale from $10k on Trade Me

The Railway Enthusiasts Society is selling old Auckland train carriages on Trade Me, with bids starting at $10,000.

Railway enthusiasts could bag themselves a piece of transport history as five train carriages have been listed for sale online.

Auckland-based Railway Enthusiasts’ Society (RES) acquired 21 carriages from Auckland Transport in 2020, after they became surplus to requirements when they switched to an electric model.

The society plans to restore 13 of them with plans to eventually run hosted tours on tracks around the North Island.

Another carriage has been sold to the Taumarunui Rail Action Centre Trust but the remaining five have been put up for sale on Trade Me, with bids starting at $10,000.

RES volunteer Sean Heenan said Auckland Transport reached out to the group to see if they would be interested in the carriages for heritage purposes.

“We hope to restore them, clean them and run them for tours hopefully,” he said.

The Railway Enthusiasts Society/Supplied The Taumarunui Rail Action Centre Trust has purchased one carriage and hopes to restore.

But the five up for sale, currently being stored in Taumarunui, Waikato, were not of a good enough quality for the groups’ plans.

“We spent a lot of money on the carriages, and we’re selling five to offset the costs of holding them,” Heenan said.

Heenan hoped to sell the carriages by the end of March, otherwise the group would start looking into selling them for scrap.

“If they are not sold, scrapping them is the option, storage is too expensive.”

The Railway Enthusiasts Society/Supplied The train carriages are currently in storage in Taumarunui until they are sold.

Made of stainless steel, the Trade Me listing suggests the carriages could be turned into sheds or beach houses, with a couple of them coming complete with generators.

Removal of the carriage is at the expense of the buyer, and they can be transported via road or along railway tracks under inspection.

Weston Kurtin, chairman on the Taumarunui Rail Action Centre Trust – a 25-year-old organisation that restores vintage train models for public display – said it bought its carriage for its “railway history”.

He hoped to restore it and display it for the members of the public to see.

“It will take 12 to 18 months before we can open it to the public,” said Kurtin who is halfway through the process already.

”We just need professional advice and get the stores surrounding it.”