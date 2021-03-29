Greater Wellington Regional Council undertaxes and overpays staff for nine years

Greater Wellington Regional Council says it has been overpaying its KiwiSaver contributions to staff since changes to the scheme were introduced in 2012. (File photo)

Greater Wellington Regional Council has been incorrectly taxing its staff’s KiwiSaver contributions for the past nine years, meaning it could owe millions of dollars to the Inland Revenue Department – a cost that may eventually fall on ratepayers.

The regional council and the tax department are now trying to figure out how much money had been overpaid to staff and underpaid to the government.

But the local authority – which incorporates metropolitan Wellington as well as the Wairarapa and Kāpiti areas – would not be seeking to recoup the money from current and former employees, said spokesman Matthew O’Driscoll.

“This would result in further cost, involving an extremely complicated and protracted process, and [is] not possible in some cases,” he said.

Almost two-thirds – 394 – of the council’s 613 current employees had been overpaid.

Regional council chairman Daran Ponter said he was aware of the error. “We’re just one of many organisations that’s found themselves in the same pickle, and our staff are working through it,” he said.

Employers are required to contribute at least 3 per cent of an employee’s gross earnings towards their KiwiSaver accounts, but since 2012 they have been required to deduct tax on those payments.

The employee tax rate for KiwiSaver and other superannuation scheme payments, known as the employee superannuation contribution tax (ECST), ranges from 10.5 per cent to 33 per cent, depending on an employee’s income.

Steve Wilson/Stuff Wellington employment lawyer Barbara Buckett says pay systems are often inadequate for many organisations. (File photo)

The regional council had been deducting the wrong tax amounts on its KiwiSaver contributions since the changes to the scheme were introduced nine years ago.

The mistake was discovered while the council was changing its payroll system. O’Driscoll said the council could not provide an estimate of how much tax it had underpaid, but did not rule out that the figure could be in the millions of dollars.

The regional council could not legally request current or former employees to reimburse any money they should not have received, said Barbara Buckett, from Wellington-based employment law firm BuckettLaw​.

International accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers​ had completed a review of the incorrect payments, O’Driscoll said, and the correct amounts would be deducted from pay packets from Thursday, the start of the new tax year.

Terry Baucher, director of tax consultancy firm Baucher Consulting, said he was “stunned” the error had gone undetected for so long.

It could leave the regional council with a significant outstanding tax amount it owed to Inland Revenue, he said, and that cost could shift onto ratepayers, who partially fund the council.

The regional council has joined a long list of organisations that have experienced problems with payroll systems in recent years, mainly around holiday pay.

In 2016, it was revealed tens of thousands of public sector workers had been short-changed for holiday pay, with estimates then that Kiwis were owed about $2.3 billion.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) proposed changes to the Holidays Act a month ago, after the complex legislation resulted in large numbers of workers, including those on its own payroll, being underpaid for years.

Buckett said payroll problems had been a common occurrence in recent years.

“Often these payroll systems are inadequate, particularly around the holiday stuff,” she said. “One size doesn’t always fit for everyone, and there are often deficiencies.”