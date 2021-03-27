Body found outside business in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, death 'unexplained'
A body has been found outside a business in south Auckland.
Police were called to the Z station scene on East Tamaki Rd, in Papatoetoe, at 5am, a spokeswoman said.
The cause of death was not yet clear and is being treated as “unexplained”.
The Z station was cordoned off early on Saturday morning but the body and cordons had been removed by 9.45am.
A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out early next week.
Police said they were continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.
