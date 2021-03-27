Journalism 'industry legend' dies in Whangārei Heads water incident

Former NZME journalist and editor Tony Verdon is remembered by his colleagues as an “industry legend” who had time for everyone.

A retired journalist who died in a water incident at a Northland beach has been remembered as an innovative editor and “absolute gentleman”.

Tony Verdon​ was found dead in the water at Ocean Beach, near Whangārei Heads, on Thursday.

Verdon was well known throughout much of New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) news brands, where he had been an editor of the New Zealand Herald, Northern Advocate, Driven and “many more in between”, CEO Michael Boggs said.

"He was highly regarded by our editorial teams with a proven track record as an innovative editor and accomplished business leader.”

Verdon's last role with NZME was the editor of Driven, which Boggs said was “probably his dream job” as he had a passion for cars.

“I loved many of the early morning chats we would have about the latest car he was reviewing.”

He was farewelled from the company with “an impressive car-shaped cake” upon his retirement in 2019.

“Tony made many lifelong friends in the industry and if you ask any of his former colleagues, they’ll tell you he was one of the nicest people and an absolute gentleman,” Boggs said.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie described Verdon as an “industry legend” with a "finely honed news-sense and attention to detail".

“[His] skills were reflected in myriad roles that he performed with distinction across our newsrooms, commercial floors and offices.”

Following his retirement, Verdon discovered a new passion for gardening.

But he never gave up his love of newspapers and would regularly catch up with former colleagues at bars in Auckland. Those drinks continued over Zoom during Covid-19 lockdowns, Currie said.

“Tony had time for everyone. He was a very kind person.”

Police are making inquiries into the death, a spokesman said.