Firefighters battling large fire in Canterbury hills stand down for night

Six helicopters responded to a fire across 300 hectares of land in the hills in rural Canterbury.

Firefighters tackling a 300-hectare (741 acre) fire in Canterbury high country have stood down for the night.

The blaze, which is close to Castle Hill, was reported on Friday afternoon and doubled in size over two-hours.

The alarm was raised after multiple reports of smoke were made by members of the public in Castle Hill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crew would monitor the blaze overnight, but it was about 70 per cent contained and unlikely to spread because it was constrained by the landscape.

He said most of the firefighters stood down at about 8pm on Sunday evening.

More than 30 firefighters and five helicopters were battling the blaze on Sunday morning. The fire was still not contained in the morning.

The vegetation fire is thought to have started near to Broken River Hut, where there is no road access.

The hut, located about 10km walk by foot, remained undamaged, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The U-shape of the river winding around the hut helped, while helicopters continued to protect it.