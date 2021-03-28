Young girl hit by car on school grounds in Bucklands Beach, Auckland dies

The scene where was child was hit on school grounds in Bucklands Beach.

A young girl hit by a car on the grounds of an Auckland school has died.

The child was taken to Starship Hospital after being hit by a car outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach on Tuesday morning.

The child died on Tuesday morning with family by her side at hospital, Counties Manukau East Police senior sergeant Anson Lin said.

“Police extend our condolences to her family at this incredibly difficult time.”

“We have been providing the support we can to the family as well as the wider school community, who have been greatly impacted by this incident.”

A 77-year-old man connected to the incident has been forbidden to drive by police.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pigeon Mountain Primary School students are being supported by Ministry of Education specialists.

Principal Ian Dickinson told Stuff staff were grieving for the loss of one of their students.

“Words cannot describe the sadness we are feeling for one of our families,” he said.

In a message shared on the school’s website, Board of Trustees member Mark Eades and Dickinson confirmed the girl died with family by her side.

“During this difficult time, we are all going to express a range of emotions. We therefore should expect, try to understand, and support a variety of emotions and behaviours.

“We should support discussion about the event, the feelings it gives rise to, and ways of responding,” the message reads.

School staff had been briefed on plans and guidelines for discussing the incident and understanding reactions.

“We have been supported by the Ministry of Education specialists in this area. Our staff will be available to the children, and we have obtained outside help with supporting the children.”

“As was the case last week, our library has become a safe space for children to seek advice and share their thoughts and emotions.”

Police would continue to work with partner agencies to help ensure those that require support have access to it, Lin said.

“Police will look to release the girl’s name in due course.”

“The police investigation into the crash remains ongoing and there is no further update at this point.”