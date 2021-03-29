Police release name of 5-year-old girl who died in crash at Auckland school

Joanna Kong died on Sunday after being hit by a car last week.

Police have named the 5-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car at an east Auckland primary school.

She was Joanna Kong of Bucklands Beach.

Kong was taken to Starship Hospital after being hit by a car outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School on March 23.

She died on Sunday morning with family by her side in hospital, Counties Manukau East police Senior Sergeant Anson Lin earlier said.

“Our thoughts continue to be with her family and the wider Pigeon Mountain Primary School community at this difficult time,” police said on Monday.

A 77-year-old man connected to the incident has been forbidden to drive by police.

Police said on Monday no charges had yet been laid and the investigation was ongoing.

In an earlier message shared on the school’s website, board of trustees member Mark Eades and principal Ian Dickinson said the community would be experiencing “a range of emotions” following the incident.

“We therefore should expect, try to understand, and support a variety of emotions and behaviours.

“We should support discussion about the event, the feelings it gives rise to, and ways of responding,” the message read.