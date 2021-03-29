MediaWorks radio host resigns ahead of independent investigation

A high-profile radio host has resigned from a MediaWorks radio show, effective immediately, staff were told on Monday.

The host, who had not been on air since mid-March, was one of two men stood down this month ahead of an independent investigation into the news and radio company's culture, sources within the company say.

A MediaWorks website has been scrubbed of images and mentions of the on-air personality.

MediaWorks confirmed the host tendered their resignation which was accepted effective immediately. Attempts to contact the radio host went unanswered.

In early March, an anonymous Instagram account began publishing posts referencing sexual harassment and bullying by radio workers, including one employee believed to work at The Rock radio station.

One industry worker told Stuff the employee had made sexualised comments to her on numerous occasions, and she remained "terrified" of potential repercussions from speaking out. The woman was one of those whose comments were posted by the Instagram account two weeks ago.

In her experience The Rock station was "a tornado of toxic masculinity", she said.

Another source with knowledge of the culture at The Rock claimed the employee's behaviour was well-known at MediaWorks. At the time, a company spokesperson did not respond to specific questions about who knew what and when.

Chris McKeen/Stuff MediaWorks previously announced it was to conduct “a thorough review of historic events and our current workplace culture and practices”.

The host who resigned on Monday did not work at The Rock.

After questions from Stuff, on March 14 MediaWorks announced it would hire an independent investigator to conduct “a thorough review of historic events and our current workplace culture and practices”.

SUPPLIED Alison Mau announces the launch of Stuff's #MeTooNZ project.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace later named Maria Dew QC to carry out the investigation, which will examine issues related to the company's culture going back to 2018, Stuff understands.

Earlier on Monday, Wallace gave an interview to Duncan Grieve on The Spinoff’s podcast The Fold, saying the “historic issues” would be dealt with thoroughly.

John Anthony/Stuff MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace said “no stone will be left unturned” in the investigation.

“No stone will be left unturned, and we will be making sure we have a really complimentary and modern culture going forward,” Wallace said.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.