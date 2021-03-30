Big blaze at Christchurch pizza factory

Fire crews have been fighting a massive blaze at a Christchurch pizza factory, after the industrial building in Hillsborough caught fire on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at the industrial building on Foundry Drive at 1.13am on Tuesday.

The building is understood to be Romano's pizza factory, which makes supermarket-brand pizzas and bases.

Stuff Fire at Romano's pizza in Hillsborough, Christchurch

There were no reports of injuries, and A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said everyone was accounted for.

A FENZ spokesperson said 11 appliances from across Christchurch were initially in attendance as part of the “large-scale response”.

And smoke from the fire could be seen up to a couple of kilometres away.

“There will be a lot of people waking up this morning and smelling smoke.”

Supplied Fire at Romano's pizza in Hillsborough, Christchurch

Those who were worried about the smoke, should stay indoors with the doors and windows shut, the spokesperson said.

The number of crews has since been scaled back, and a fire investigator is currently on site.

The building is about 2000sqm, and situated within an industrial area in Hillsborough.