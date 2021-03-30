Fire crews to spend most of the day containing large blaze at pizza factory

Fire crews were called to the factory in Christchurch's Hillsborough in the early hours of March 30.

Fire crews fighting a massive fire at a Christchurch pizza factory will be there for most of the day as they work to fully extinguish the blaze.

Crews were called to the scene in the suburb of Hillsborough at 1.13am on Tuesday.

At the peak of the blaze, 11 appliances, involving about 50 firefighters from across Christchurch, were in attendance. Smoke from the fire could be seen up to a couple of kilometres away.

The building is understood to be Romano's pizza factory, which makes supermarket-brand pizzas and bases.

There were no reports of injuries, and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said everyone was accounted for.

“There will be a lot of people waking up this morning and smelling smoke.”

Those who were worried about the smoke, should stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut, the spokesman said.

The number of crews has since been scaled back to about five. A fire investigator is on site.

Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse said the crews were still fighting the fire, which was burning strongly in the centre of the factory as of 7.15am.

Crews were expected to be at the scene for most of Tuesday.

Stackhouse said the design of the factory had made it difficult for those fighting the blaze.

“Because it’s sandwich panel construction it means the fire burnt rapidly internally, so it forced us to an exterior attack with the aerial appliances.”

The Canterbury District Health Board had been notified about the potential smoke drift from the blaze and Fenz would be speaking with the owners about their next steps later this morning, Stackhouse said.

Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse said crews were expected to be on scene working to contain the Romano's Pizza factory fire throughout most of Tuesday.

The building is about 2000 square metres, and situated within an industrial area in Hillsborough, in south-east Christchurch.

Romano’s Food Group Limited began in 1975 in Christchurch as a maker of fine pastry under the name of Maxwell’s Pastry. The group’s first location was a small shop on Ferry Rd in Woolston.

In the early 1980s, Maxwell’s Pastry purchased Romano’s Pizzas and began to produce fresh pizza for the South Island, later expanding to the North Island. Today, the family-owned business has grown into one of New Zealand's leading manufacturers of supermarket brand pizzas, bases and crusts.