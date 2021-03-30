Public health warning following massive blaze at Christchurch pizza factory

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) has issued a public health warning following a massive fire at a Christchurch pizza factory overnight.

Crews were called to the scene in the suburb of Hillsborough at 1.13am on Tuesday.

At the peak of the blaze, 11 appliances, involving about 50 firefighters from across Christchurch, were in attendance. Large plumes of black smoke from the fire could be seen across many parts of the city.

1 NEWS Fire crews were called to the factory in Christchurch's Hillsborough in the early hours of March 30.

The building is understood to be Romano's pizza factory, which makes supermarket-brand pizzas and bases.

There were no reports of injuries, and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said everyone was accounted for.

Stuff Flames and a large plume of black smoke billow from the factory fire early on Tuesday morning.

“There will be a lot of people waking up this morning and smelling smoke.”

Those who were worried about the smoke, should stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut, the spokesman said.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

Plastic, including polystyrene, was a significant contributor to the fire, Pink said, and the smoke was considered toxic.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Firefighters assess the damage at Romano’s pizza factory.

It is understood northeasterly winds were sending smoke in the direction of the Woolston industrial area, Ferrymead and Sumner.

Pink said those affected by the smoke should keep windows and doors shut, air out their house when the smoke clears, look out for children, older people and others at risk and keep pets inside with clean water and food.

Anyone experiencing health issues should contact their general practice team for advice, Pink said.

The smoke also triggered a warning from the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, who urged anyone with a respiratory condition living in Christchurch to avoid venturing outdoors if they can see or smell smoke.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Flames ripped through the pizza factory overnight leaving considerable damage.

“Smoke is a major trigger for asthma, as it is effectively tiny particles entering the throat and lungs,” Joanna Turner, the foundation's research and education manager said.

“This can severely irritate those with respiratory illnesses like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], with children and the elderly being among those most at risk of unexpected flare-ups.”

The number of crews has been scaled back to about five. A fire investigator is on site.

Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse said the crews were still fighting the fire, which was burning strongly in the centre of the factory as of 7.15am.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff Fire crews are expected to be at the scene working to contain the blaze throughout most of Tuesday.

Crews were expected to be at the scene for most of Tuesday.

Stackhouse said the design of the factory had made it difficult for those fighting the blaze.

“Because it’s sandwich panel construction it means the fire burnt rapidly internally, so it forced us to an exterior attack with the aerial appliances.”

The Canterbury District Health Board had been notified about the potential smoke drift from the blaze and Fenz would be speaking with the owners about their next steps later this morning, Stackhouse said.

Stuff Plumes of smoke could be seen across much of the city.

The building is about 2000 square metres, and situated within an industrial area in Hillsborough, in south-east Christchurch.

Romano’s Food Group Limited began in 1975 in Christchurch as a maker of fine pastry under the name of Maxwell’s Pastry. The group’s first location was a small shop on Ferry Rd in Woolston.

In the early 1980s, Maxwell’s Pastry purchased Romano’s Pizzas and began to produce fresh pizza for the South Island, later expanding to the North Island. Today, the family-owned business has grown into one of New Zealand's leading manufacturers of supermarket brand pizzas, bases and crusts.