Workers face job uncertainty after blaze guts Christchurch pizza factory

A fire has ripped through Romano's pizza factory in Christchurch.

Workers at a major New Zealand frozen pizza supplier face an uncertain future after a massive blaze gutted the company’s Christchurch factory.

Crews were called to the Romano’s Food Group factory, which makes supermarket-brand pizzas and bases, in the suburb of Hillsborough at about 1.15am on Tuesday.

At the peak of the blaze 50 firefighters fought to bring it under control.

Stuff

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) issued a public health warning after plumes of toxic black smoke billowed across parts of the city.

There were no reports of injuries, and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said everyone was accounted for.

But the destruction of the factory has left workers unclear about the future of their jobs.

1 NEWS

As of two years ago about 100 people were employed at the site, Stuff understands.

The directors of Romano's Food Group Limited are Bradley Kirkpatrick and Barnaby Sundstrum, according to the New Zealand Companies Office.

Kirkpatrick declined to answer questions at his home in Sumner on Tuesday evening, while Sundstrum could not be reached for comment.

The factory is about 2000 square metres, and situated within an industrial area in Hillsborough, in south-east Christchurch.

Truck driver Keith Williams​ was heading back to a truck yard in Hillsborough when a fire engine sped past him on Port Hills Rd shortly after 1am.

Minutes later, he saw grey smoke coming from the factory roof about 600 metres away on Foundry Dr.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF

The fire soon took hold, and within 15 minutes Williams could see flames pouring from the building.

“The feeling of worry came over me because I know that’s a 24-hour operation, so I was hoping all the staff got out safely.”

He said the large plumes of smoke, which billowed from the smouldering building for hours, were so dense and widespread he had colleagues as far as Hornby, about 15km to the west, contact him to say they could see smoke.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff

Plastic and polystyrene went up in the blaze, and northeasterly winds sent smoke in the direction of the Woolston industrial area, Ferrymead and Sumner.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink warned the toxic plume of smoke might affect people with conditions such as asthma or heart disease, and urged people to shut windows and doors.

The smoke also triggered a warning from the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, which urged those with respiratory conditions not to venture outdoors.

“Smoke is a major trigger for asthma, as it is effectively tiny particles entering the throat and lungs,” Joanna Turner, the foundation's research and education manager said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF

Business organisations rallied round the beleaguered pizza company.

Canterbury and New Zealand Business Association president Taz Mukorombindo​ said he hoped Romano’s had a recovery plan to ensure those working at the factory were going to be looked after.

“Hopefully they have the insurance to cover for it because these are tough times.”

Leeann Watson​, chief executive of Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, hoped those from the business community would support Romano’s as it looked to recover.

Joe Johnson/Stuff

“No one likes to be in these situations where they have to deal with these sort of horrific situations and for the business owners, the operators and the people employed it does create some uncertainty.”

Firefighters had the blaze largely under control by 5pm, with just two crews remaining on site to dampen hotspots and watch for flare-ups.

Canterbury assistant area commander Mike Bowden said the fire was not being treated as suspicious and the cause was still being investigated.

Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse said the design of the factory had made it difficult for those fighting the blaze.

Stuff

“Because it’s sandwich panel construction it means the fire burnt rapidly internally, so it forced us to an exterior attack with the aerial appliances.”

Romano’s Food Group Limited began in 1975 in Christchurch as a maker of fine pastry under the name of Maxwell’s Pastry. The group’s first location was a small shop on Ferry Rd in Woolston.

In the early 1980s, Maxwell’s Pastry purchased Romano’s Pizzas and began to produce fresh pizza for the South Island, later expanding to the North Island.

Today, the family-owned business has grown into one of New Zealand's leading manufacturers of supermarket brand pizzas, bases and crusts.