All-day illegal parkers slapped with fines to free up congested town centres

Cambridge’s Wholly Cow Butchery owner Luke Andrews says the town centre has reached a tipping point where it simply needs more parking.

More than 200 infringement tickets have been dished out to motorists in a crackdown on illegal parking in two busy rural Waikato towns.

Waipā District Council said it had found hundreds of motorists were illegally parked in disabled parking spots, on broken yellow lines, on the footpath and breaching parking time restrictions in Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

The tickets had been issued in the past three months as the council bolstered its efforts to stop bad parking behaviour reported by businesses and the public.

Cambridge's businesses commended the council’s action but believed the town had reached a tipping point where it simply needed more car parks.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wendy Perko and Karen Laycock from Victoria Station shop say they often spot car parked all day in the 60-minute spaces on Victoria Street.

The council said the 200 tickets it handed out​ were significantly higher than the 12 parking infringements issued over the same period in 2020.

Parking fines ranged from $15 to $150 with the higher fines for dangerous or inconsiderate parking such as in disability spaces.

The council could collect $6000 from the fines but said there were likely to be some fines cancelled or withdrawn. All money went back to fund the service.

The council’s compliance manager Karl Tutty said the council had changed from responding to complaints about parking, to active patrols.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Grace Andrews and Jahdiel Mason at Mint, on Victoria Street in Cambridge, say it's a challenge for workers to find a place to park every morning.

Most of the complaints had been about motorists parking all day, in time-restricted parks.

“There have been a few instances where whole streets contain cars left in time-restricted spaces for a whole day and some drivers who have received multiple tickets for repeat offences.

“We do not have staff out monitoring parking all day every day and while they are out, they use their discretion when ticketing. Cars ticketed would be at least half an hour over the limit.”

The highest ticketed areas were Alpha, Victoria and Empire streets in Cambridge and Sloane Street and Selwyn Lane in Te Awamutu.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A trial cycleway for children to reach Cambridge Primary School has removed several parks along Wilson Street behind Cambridge’s CBD.

Tutty said the higher turnover of cars allowed more motorists to use the parks, and then more people to visit businesses.

But Luke Andrews from Wholly Cow Butchery, on Cambridge’s Victoria Street, said the town was so busy now it just needed more parks for staff and customers.

“A lot of people are parking here, thinking it’s a free for all when it’s timed parking, 60 minutes, they don’t see the sign.

“I know a lot of businesses further up the road are coming down this end to park all day. We just need more parks.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The council said its crackdown on illegal parking has resulted in a higher turnover of cars so more people can access businesses in the town centres.

Luke’s sister Grace runs Mint, a second-hand clothes exchange business, on the other side of Victoria St.

“There is some private parking for businesses at the back of the shops here but it’s hard for people to find a park out front. People are basically parking where they can.”

All business owners spoken to on Victoria Street pointed to other problems generated by the council’s trial to improve road safety around Cambridge.

Parking spots had been reduced on a street behind the CBD to create a trial cycleway to Cambridge Primary School.

SUPPLIED Some of the fines dished out were for cars illegally parked in disabled spots but the council said there had been fewer cases of this since it started active patrols.

Victoria Station shop owner Karen Laycock said those were key parking spaces for her customers, and were ideal for workers to use because they were outside the CBD.

“We’ve been a bit quiet lately and I wonder if it’s because people can’t park where they used to at the back of our shop, because the school cycleway is there now.

“With those parks gone, it’s pushing more people around to the CBD to look for a park.”

Tutty said overall feedback on the council’s focus on car parking had been positive especially around disability parks and safety issues of cars on footpaths.

The council formalised the number of parking spaces on 18 streets in Cambridge and Te Awamutu and ran an education campaign promoting parking maps to provide residents with more parking options.

Parking maps which outline all parking spaces in Cambridge and Te Awamutu centres are available at www.waipadc.govt.nz/parking.