Auckland charter boat death: Young chef was 'happy' and had just started new job

Police were at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin on Friday morning as they investigate the death of as woman who fell from a charter boat.

The family of a young chef who died after falling overboard from a charter boat in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour has described her as a “happy girl” who had recently started her new job.

Danielle Tamarua died of critical injuries after she fell overboard a Zefiro Charters boat on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old was on board with fellow staff from LittleWolf Catering, which she had recently joined as a part-time chef.

Her mother Iti Tamarua said her daughter’s passing was an extra blow for the family as she had just lost her husband David about two years ago.

“This is so shocking, [and] sudden for us”

Iti Tamarua said her daughter was popular and loved to spend time with her friends.

“She makes friends really easily everywhere she goes.”

She also said her son is struggling in Melbourne over the loss of his sister and most likely won’t be able to make it in time for the funeral. In Cook Islands culture, bereavement ceremonies can take up to a week, she said.

David White/Stuff Police and Maritime NZ staff at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin on Friday morning.

Littlewolf Catering earlier described Tamarua as a “beautiful, kind and much loved member of our team”.

In a statement, general manager Marcel Leydesdorff​ said they “are sad beyond words”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the staff of Shallot Hospitality, trading as LittleWolf Catering, were the guests involved in Thursday’s tragic events on Waitematā Harbour.

“Danielle Tamarua was a beautiful, kind and much loved member of our team. We are sad beyond words and extend our deepest condolences to Danielle’s family and friends.”

Leydesdorff​ also expressed gratitude to emergency services which came to help, including a paramedic, first aiders, ferry crews, police and the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

”We also thank everyone who has reached out with messages of support.”

In a 2014 advertisement for New Zealand Management Academies (NZMA), which provides hospitality education, Tamarua states her ambition to become a chocolatier.

At the time, she was working for the college’s Cafe Fusion.

“You feel great at the end of the day. You’re tired and you're sweating, and you're not the best looking, but you had fun, and you produced some really great food,” she said in the video.

“We get a lot of good feedback and that makes us want to do more, and do even better, and do well for everyone.”

The owners of the charter boat, Lawrence Knight and Ben Mostert, said their hearts went out to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are shocked and devastated with the events that unfolded yesterday afternoon,” they said in a statement on Friday.

“We are currently working with police and Maritime New Zealand who have our full cooperation and will be conducting our own independent investigation to determine what happened.”

The company's website stated that Zefiro was "no longer taking charters".

Chris Mckeen/Stuff A security guard remains on the wharf beside Zefiro on Saturday morning.

Police and Maritime NZ are still working to understand the circumstances of Tamarua's death, police said in a statement on Saturday.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner. A scene examination is ongoing and specialist workgroups are assisting with this.”

“Police extend their sympathies to Ms Tamarua’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

A police spokesperson confirmed on Friday another guest had jumped into the water to try and save her, and was not injured.

On Friday morning, a small group of police, Maritime NZ and security staff could be seen at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin, where Zefiro was docked.

They appeared to be focusing on the front of the boat and its top floor, where they could be seen pulling apart the seating area and taking photos.

David White/Stuff There were about 30 people on board Zefiro at the time of the incident.

It was too early to comment on the possibility or likelihood of any charges being laid, police said on Friday.

A sign on the 60ft boat says it can be booked out for occasions such as BBQ cruises, fishing trips, corporate events and meetings.

The full-day rate for the charter was $4700, according to the New Zealand Charter Guide. It is fully licensed and guests could also bring their own alcohol.

The vessel, which has a maximum speed of 30 knots, had left the viaduct in the afternoon carrying about 30 passengers, police said.