Internal Affairs folder containing personal details left on Wellington bus

The folder was left on a Wellington bus (file photo).

Staff at the Department of Internal Affairs are being reminded how to handle information, after a folder was left on public transport in Wellington.

The folder contained submissions to a government agency that included personal details and has not yet been found.

Chief executive Paul James said some of the information had already been publicly released.

He said those affected have been contacted and the department is apologising to them.

He said the mistake should not have happened and the department is taking the incident seriously.