West Auckland shooting leaves man with serious injuries
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected shooting in the west Auckland suburb of Avondale.
Emergency services were called to Blockhouse Bay Road in Avondale just before 2:30am on Sunday.
“It was reported that a man had suffered injuries from a firearm,” said a police spokesperson.
“He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.”
The road is closed while a scene examination is completed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Police said an investigation into the incident is under way.