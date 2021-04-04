West Auckland shooting leaves man with serious injuries

Police said an investigation is under way after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected shooting.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a suspected shooting in the west Auckland suburb of Avondale.

Emergency services were called to Blockhouse Bay Road in Avondale just before 2:30am on Sunday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Emergency services were called to Blockhouse Bay Road in Avondale just before 2:30am.

“It was reported that a man had suffered injuries from a firearm,” said a police spokesperson.

“He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

The road is closed while a scene examination is completed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police said an investigation into the incident is under way.