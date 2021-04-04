Covid-19: Six cases in managed isolation

More than 2.7 million New Zealanders use the Covid-19 app currently.

There have been no new community cases of Covid-19, and 6 cases in managed isolation over the past three days, says the Ministry of Health.

Prior to the long Easter weekend Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins urged Kiwis to be vigilant and to remember the importance of using the Covid-tracer app.

Chris Hipkins has urged Kiwis to remember the importance of using the Covid-tracer app following the news that use of the app has begun to taper off.

“Covid-19 doesn't take holidays, so it's important to remain vigilant this Easter,” he said.

Hipkins told Stuff more than 2.7 million New Zealanders use the Covid-19 app currently.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, none in community

* Covid-19: Seven new cases of virus in managed isolation, none in community

* Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation, no community cases



He thanked those who are using it regularly, as well as those who keep regular notes and diaries.

“Your efforts are helping keep our communities safe and businesses open,” he said.