Police investigating unexplained death in central Auckland suburb

A police vehicle at a property in Upland Rd where a body was found.

A person has died in the Auckland suburb of Remuera.

Police said the death, at a property in Upland Rd, was currently unexplained.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF There were at least five police cars near the property on Monday afternoon.

A neighbour said police had been at the property since before 9am on Monday.

She said she had not seen or heard anything out of the ordinary and police had not come to speak with her at any stage.

Another neighbour, who lives adjacent to the property, did not know what had happened and said police had been at the address “all day”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A woman in a white boiler suit was seen at the property.

Meanwhile, the police presence at the scene was growing, with at least five police cars near the property.

A police office arrived at the scene carrying a cardboard box of water bottles shortly before 3.30pm.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said a woman in a white boiler suit was seen at the property as police went door-to-door at neighbouring houses.

Police said there was no further update as of 9pm on Monday, and the death was still being treated as unexplained.